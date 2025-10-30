Dallas Mavericks 107 – Indiana Pacers 105 (October 30th, 2025) Game Recap

(DALLAS, TX) – The Indiana Pacers (0-3) nearly complete an improbable comeback but fall to short in 107-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks (1-3) on Wednesday night.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty For the fourth time in four games, Rick Carlisle has had to deploy a different starting lineup. Indiana’s starters were Ben Sheppard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, and Isaiah Jackson. It was a very slow start offensively for both teams largely because of turnovers. The Pacers jumped out to a seven point lead with 5:32 left in the period after a Walker triple. RayJ Dennis would give the Pacers their largest lead in the quarter with a triple with two minutes to go. Dallas shaved four points off the Indiana lead to go into the first quarter trailing 30-25. Jarace Walker had it going for Indiana, recording 8 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds in the first twelve minutes. D’Angelo Russell was the offense for Dallas, scoring 10 points. Indiana forced 8 turnovers in the first quarter and scored 12 points on those turnovers. As a team, Indiana shot 41.7% from the field, 36.4%, 4/11 (36.4%) from three-point range, and 6/7 (85.7%) from the foul line.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty After three minutes of play in the second quarter, Indiana took the first double figure lead of the game when Mac McClung scored his first point as a member of the Indiana Pacers on a free throw. He would then put Indiana on top by thirteen points by hitting a three and the free throw after being fouled by Brandon Williams. Indiana’s largest advantage in the first half was fourteen points when Isaiah Jackson missed a layup but stuck with it and tapped his miss in to make it a 50-36 game. Indiana’s offense went ice cold after that bucket, only scoring five points in the final 6:18. The Mavericks were able to rattle off 16 points during that offensive lull for the Pacers. At halftime, Indiana was clinging onto a 55-52 advantage. Leading all players in scoring at the break was Pascal Siakam with 11 points. Dallas was led by Brandon Williams and D’Angelo Russell with 10 points each. Indiana shot 38%, 6/19 (31.6%) from three-point range, and 11/16 (68.6%) from the line in the first half. Dallas shot 41.9%, 4/16 (25%) from three-point range, and 12/14 (85.7%) from the line in the first half.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty After closing the half poorly, Indiana was hoping to put together a better start to the second half. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Dallas took their first lead since the opening minutes of the game following a Dwight Powell layup. With 7:04 left in the quarter, Indiana did possess a two-point lead when Siakam broke a 62-62 tie with a floater. Dallas started to slowly pull away from Indiana the rest of the way. With 21.6 seconds left, the Pacers found themselves down seven points after a free throw from Caleb Martin. Through three quarters, Indiana was down 81-74 after being outscored 29-19 in the period. Dwight Powell, Brandon Williams, and Pascal Siakam all scored six points in the period. Jarace Walker was the only starter that scored for Indiana besides Siakam. The game’s leading scorer going into the final quarter was Siakam with 17 points. Dallas was led in scoring by Brandon Williams with 16 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty So many times, last season, especially down the stretch of the regular season, we saw the Pacers find ways to come from behind and win games. Tonight, there will be another one of those signature performances. Dwight Powell gave the Mavericks their first double-figure lead of the game and extended it to a game high twelve points with a free throw to complete a three-point play. Indiana would shave off six points to get right back into the game with 7:16 left with a Jarace Walker field goal. Dallas countered with six straight points to go back up by a dozen with 4:23 left in the game. The Pacers started slowly chipping away because they started knocking down some threes and forcing turnovers. With 32.7 seconds left, Indiana was down 107-104 when RayJ Dennis drilled a three-pointer. Indiana forced Brandon Williams to take a deep three, and it clanked off the rim. The Pacers had no timeouts, so they couldn’t set up a play or advance the basketball, resulting in the Mavericks fouling Dennis with 3.4 seconds left. He made the first, missed the second on purpose, and the ball somehow got out to Aaron Nesmith for a wide open three to win it, but it was off right. Indiana falls to 0-3 with a 107-105 loss to Dallas.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Brandon Williams (20p, 7r), Dwight Powell (18p, 6r), Cooper Flagg (15p, 10r, 4a), D’Angelo Russell (14p, 5a, 2r), and Max Christie (10p, 4a). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (27p, 13r, 2s), Jarace Walker (20p, 6r, 5a, 3s, 1b), and RayJ Dennis (17p, 5r, 5a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana 0-4 to start a season for the first time since the 1988-1989 season (second time in franchise history) Indiana started that season 0-9

Indiana is first team to appear in NBA Finals and start the following season 0-4 since Boston Celtics in 1969-1970 Boston Celtics

Indiana’s loss snaps a five-game winning streak against Dallas Last loss to Dallas was previously March 27th, 2023

Indiana’s starting guards (Ben Sheppard & Aaron Nesmith) combined to shoot 3/23 from the field and 1/13 from three-point range for 9 points

Aaron Nesmith is 2/7 on free threes this season, he went 73/80 last season

Aaron Nesmith was 1/9 from field and 0/6 from three-point range in the second half

Aaron Nesmith is 4/21 (19%) on two-point shots this season

Ben Sheppard’s 8 rebounds tied a season & career high

Brandon Williams recorded his first points of the season for the Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams logged his 11th career game with 20+ points

Cooper Flagg recorded his second double-double of his rookie campaign

Dwight Powell’s 18 points are a season high, and the most points he has scored in a game since March 15, 2023

Isaiah Jackson picked up his fourth foul with 11:07 left in the third quarter and never returned

Jarace Walker made his first start of the season for the Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker’s 20 points are a season & career high

Jarace Walker is shooting 8/28 (28.6%) on threes through the first four games

Mac McClung made his Pacers debut, recording 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in 13 minutes

Pascal Siakam has recorded a double-double in consecutive games Three times in four games this season

Pascal Siakam has scored 25+ in 3 of 4 games this season

P.J. Washington recorded his first game of the season with 10+ rebounds

RayJ Dennis has scored 10+ points in consecutive games for the Pacers

RayJ Dennis recorded a career high 17 points in the loss