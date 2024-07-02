Listen Live
Sports

Top 10 Best Olympians Of All Time

Published on July 2, 2024

Ian MacNicol Archive

Source: Ian MacNicol / Getty

The history of the Olympic Games is steeped in tales of extraordinary athletic prowess, sportsmanship, and indomitable spirit.

From ancient origins in Olympia to the modern spectacles that captivate billions around the globe, the Olympics have served as a stage for remarkable individuals to showcase their talents and stand out to the world in the moment of doing so.

Every four years, the world witness’ athletes from diverse backgrounds push the boundaries of human potential as they

dream big and reach for the stars to be known as the best in the world.

Cehck out the 10 competitors shown below who are legends that have become one with excellence, who know how to perform on the grandest stage, and will be a staple in sporting history for decades to come.

1. Michael Phelps – USA – 28 Olympic Medals

OLY-2008-SWIMMING-50M FREESTYLE-FINAL-PODIUM-USA Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 23

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medal: 2

2. Larissa Latynina – Ukraine – 18 Olympic Medals

UdSSR Sport Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 5

Bronze Medals: 4

3. Paavo Nurmi – Finland – 12 Olympic Medals

FRANCE-OLY-PARIS-1924-HERITAGE Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medals: 0

4. Mark Spitz – USA – 11 Olympic Medals

Olympic Games 1972 Mark Spitz Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 1

Bronze Medals: 1

5. Carl lewis – USA – 10 Olympic Medals

1992 Summer Olympics - Men's 4x100m Relay Final Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 1

Bronze Medals: 0

6. Birgit Fischer – Germany – 12 Olympic Medals

1995 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 4

Bronze Medals: 0

7. Sawao Kato – Japan – 12 Olympic Medals

Olympic Games 1972 Gymnastics Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medals: 1

8. Jenny Thompson – USA – 12 Olympic Medals

The Olympic Games - 2000 Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medals: 1

9. Matt Biondi – USA – 11 Olympic Medals

Matt Biondi - Swimmer Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 2

Bronze Medals: 1

10. Usain Bolt – Jamaica – 8 Olympic Medals

Ian MacNicol Archive Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 0

Bronze Medals: 0

