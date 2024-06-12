Listen Live
Most Popular American Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics

Published on June 12, 2024

Toyota US Open - Day 2

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

The 2024 US Olympic Team Trials for swimming are set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from June 15 to June 23, 2024.

This year’s trials will be the sole selection meet for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, which will represent Team USA in the pool competition.

RELATED | Timelapse: 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials Are Set To Take Place In Lucas Oil Stadium

With a unique twist of utilizing a football field as the venue, the event promises to showcase the best American swimmers competing to secure their spots for the upcoming Olympics.

The trials will feature top-tier athletes eyeing the opportunity to represent the United States in the prestigious Olympic Games, making it a must-watch event for fans and supporters of American swimming talent.

Take a look at the Most Popular Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics below.

1. Katie Ledecky – Gator Swim Club

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 2 Source:Getty

2. Caeleb Dressel – Cali Condors

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 2 Source:Getty

3. Ryan Murphy – California Aquatics

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3 Source:Getty

4. Cody Miller – Sandpipers Of Nevada

TYR Pro Swim Series at San Antonio Source:Getty

5. Emma Weyant – Gator Swim Club

Toyota US Open - Day 2 Source:Getty

6. Michael Andrew – MA Swim Academy

21st World Aquatics Championships, Doha 2024 Source:Getty

7. Regan Smith – Sun Devil Swimming

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3 Source:Getty

8. Lydia Jacoby – Seward Tsunami Swim Club

2024 Team USA Media Summit - Portraits Source:Getty

9. Lilly King – Indiana Swim Club

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 4 Source:Getty

10. Kate Douglass – New York Athletic Club

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 4 Source:Getty

11. Alex Walsh – Nashville Aquatic Club

2024 NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships Source:Getty

12. Katie Grimes – Sandpipers of Nevada

2023 Golden Goggle Awards Source:Getty

13. Claire Curzan – Alto Swim Club

21st World Aquatics Championships, Doha 2024 - Part 10 Source:Getty

14. Bobby Finke – St. Petersburg Aquatics

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 5 Source:Getty

15. Gretchen Walsh – Nashville Aquatic Club

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 4 Source:Getty

16. Bella Sims – Sandpipers of Nevada

2024 NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships Source:Getty

17. Carson Foster – Mason Manta Rays

Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 17: Swimming Source:Getty

18. Erica Sullivan – Longhorn Aquatics

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 1 Source:Getty

19. Leah Smith – Longhorn Aquatics

Toyota US Open - Day 4 Source:Getty

20. Torri Huske – Arlington Aquatic Club

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 4 Source:Getty

