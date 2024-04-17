Listen Live
Sports

USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Published on April 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Australia Opals v United States

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

USA Basketball has announced their Men’s National Team for Paris 2024 Olympic Games!

This year USA Basketball will shoot for a fifth consecutive (and 17th total) gold medal.

The star-studded list was released on Wednesday (April 17th), exactly 100 days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

RELATED: Snubs from the 2024 Men’s Basketball Olympic Roster

Hear a a few of the main headlines for the team:

  • Lebron James returns to the USA Men’s Basketball national team.
  • Kevin Durant has history at his fingertips to be the first player to have 5 Olympic gold medals (tied with Carmelo Anthony with 4).
  • Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid will be making their Olympic debuts.

The team will be coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga coach Mark Few will serve as his assistants.

Take a look below at the USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

1. LeBron James | Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

2. Stephen Curry | Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers Source:Getty

3. Kevin Durant | Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Sacramento Kings Source:Getty

4. Joel Embiid | Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Memphis Grizzlies Source:Getty

5. Devin Booker | Phoenix Suns

Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns Source:Getty

6. Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

New York Knicks (118) Vs. Boston Celtics (109) at TD Garden Source:Getty

7. Anthony Davis | Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans Source:Getty

8. Tyrese Haliburton | Indiana Pacers

Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

9. Anthony Edwards | Minnesota Timberwolves

Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves Source:Getty

10. Jrue Holiday | Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks Source:Getty

11. Bam Adebayo | Miami Heat

New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat Source:Getty

12. Kawhi Leonard | Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets Source:Getty

Leave a Reply

Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals
Sports  |  James Adams

Will Andrew Luck Ever Be In The Colts Ring Of Honor?

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Give Contract Extension To DeForest Buckner

WNBA: JUN 27 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why

Sports  |  Kurt Darling

Report: ISU Finalizing Deal To Hire Matthew Graves As Head Coach

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Texas A&M at LSU
Sports  |  Marc Dykton

The Colts Are Hosting LSU WR Malik Nabers on Thursday…But Why?

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close