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Best Nicknames For Saint Louis Basketball Player, Robbie Avila

Robbie Avila’s Started his collegiate career at Indiana State, Avila quickly made a name for himself as a standout player.

Published on March 19, 2026

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COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Best Nicknames For Saint Louis Basketball Player, Robbie Avila

Robbie Avila’s basketball journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting his collegiate career at Indiana State, Avila quickly made a name for himself as a standout player.

During his time there, Indiana State narrowly missed out on the NCAA tournament, being one of the First Four teams out.

However, the team made the most of their postseason opportunity, advancing to the NIT championship game and finishing as runners-up.

Following that season, Avila made a pivotal decision to follow his coach to Saint Louis University.

The move proved to be a game-changer for his career.

Now with the Billikens, Avila has helped lead the team to new heights, culminating in their long-awaited NCAA tournament appearance.

His versatility, skill, and leadership have been instrumental in Saint Louis’ success, solidifying his reputation as a key player on the national stage.

While his on-court achievements are impressive, Avila’s personality and unique style have also earned him some notable nicknames that fans won’t soon forget.

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1. Milk Chamberlain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 27 UMass Lowell at Saint Louis
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

2. Larry Nerd

Saint Louis v Dayton
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

3. Cream Abdul-Jabbar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 01 Loyola-Chicago at Saint Louis
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

4. Larry Blurred

Saint Louis v George Washington
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

5. College Jokic

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

6. Steph Blurry

Saint Louis v Loyola
Source: G Fiume / Getty

7. Rob Wave

Saint Louis v George Washington
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty
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