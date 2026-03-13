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The 25 Best Buzzer Beaters In March Madness History

March Madness delivers some of the most electrifying moments in sports.

The tournament’s single-elimination format creates high-stakes drama, where one shot can send a team to glory or heartbreak.

Over the years, players have cemented their legacies with unforgettable buzzer beaters that defied the odds.

These shots range from deep threes to improbable last-second heaves, each leaving fans in disbelief. Every highlight tells a story of redemption, resilience, or sheer luck.

Whether it’s a Cinderella team shocking the world or a powerhouse program avoiding an upset, buzzer beaters capture the essence of March Madness.

Some shots became instant classics, replayed for generations.

Others shaped the careers of future NBA stars.

From Lorenzo Charles’ dunk to Jalen Suggs’ half-court miracle, these moments remain etched in tournament history.

Each of these buzzer beaters defines the madness of March.

Some changed the course of the tournament, while others became legendary in college basketball lore.

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Whether it was a Cinderella team shocking the world or a powerhouse proving its dominance, these shots delivered pure, unforgettable magic.

Take a look below at The 25 Best Buzzer Beaters In March Madness History.

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