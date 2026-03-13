Listen Live
Close
Sports

The 25 Best Buzzer Beaters In March Madness History

Published on March 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The 25 Best Buzzer Beaters In March Madness History

March Madness delivers some of the most electrifying moments in sports.

The tournament’s single-elimination format creates high-stakes drama, where one shot can send a team to glory or heartbreak.

Over the years, players have cemented their legacies with unforgettable buzzer beaters that defied the odds.

These shots range from deep threes to improbable last-second heaves, each leaving fans in disbelief. Every highlight tells a story of redemption, resilience, or sheer luck.

Whether it’s a Cinderella team shocking the world or a powerhouse program avoiding an upset, buzzer beaters capture the essence of March Madness.

Some shots became instant classics, replayed for generations.

Others shaped the careers of future NBA stars.

From Lorenzo Charles’ dunk to Jalen Suggs’ half-court miracle, these moments remain etched in tournament history.

Each of these buzzer beaters defines the madness of March.

Some changed the course of the tournament, while others became legendary in college basketball lore.

Related Stories

Whether it was a Cinderella team shocking the world or a powerhouse proving its dominance, these shots delivered pure, unforgettable magic.

Take a look below at The 25 Best Buzzer Beaters In March Madness History.

RELATED | 68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

RELATED | Top 30 Women’s March Madness Bracket Names

RELATED | Top 6 Most Unforgettable March Madness Underdogs

1. Christian Laettner (1992) – Duke vs. Kentucky

Laettner caught Grant Hill’s full-court pass, faked, and hit a turnaround jumper to stun Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

2. Lorenzo Charles (1983) – NC State vs. Houston

3. Jalen Suggs (2021) – Gonzaga vs. UCLA

Suggs banked in a running 35-footer in overtime to send Gonzaga to the national title game.

4. Bryce Drew (1998) – Valparaiso vs. Ole Miss

Drew drilled a three off a perfectly executed full-court play, lifting 13-seed Valpo past Ole Miss.

5. Kris Jenkins (2016) – Villanova vs. North Carolina

Jenkins sank a deep three at the horn to win the national championship for Villanova.

6. Paul Jesperson (2016) – Northern Iowa vs. Texas

Jesperson launched a half-court shot that banked in to stun Texas in the first round.

7. Trey Burke (2013) – Michigan vs. Kansas

Burke pulled up from way beyond the arc to force overtime, sparking Michigan’s comeback win.

8. Jordan Poole (2018) – Michigan vs. Houston

Poole hit a deep three at the buzzer, sending Michigan to the Sweet 16.

9. Richard Hamilton (1998) – UConn vs. Washington

Hamilton’s chaotic putback jumper fell through at the horn to push UConn into the Elite Eight.

10. Donte Ingram (2018) – Loyola Chicago vs. Miami

Ingram drilled a 30-footer to kick off Loyola’s Cinderella Final Four run.

11. T.J. Sorrentine (2005) – Vermont vs. Syracuse

Sorrentine fired a deep three to shock Syracuse and complete the upset.

12. U.S. Reed (1981) – Arkansas vs. Louisville

Reed launched a half-court bomb that stunned Louisville in the second round.

13. Matt Howard (2011) – Butler vs. Old Dominion

Howard tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer to keep Butler’s magical run alive.

14. James Forrest (1992) – Georgia Tech vs. USC

15. Mike Miller (2000) – Georgia Tech vs. USC

Forrest hit a desperation three to knock out USC in the second round.

16. Tyus Ednesy (1995) – UCLA vs. Missouri

Edney sprinted the length of the court and hit a layup to save UCLA’s title hopes.

17. Danero Thomas (2009) – Murray State vs. Vanderbilt

Thomas drilled a fadeaway jumper to knock out Vanderbilt in the opening round.

18. R.J. Hunter (2015) – Georgia State vs. Baylor

Hunter drilled a deep three with two seconds left, completing a stunning 13-seed upset and sending his father, head coach Ron Hunter, tumbling off his stool in celebration.

19. Shelvin Mack (2011) – Butler vs. Pitt

Mack drained a contested three to help Butler pull off an improbable second-round win.

20. Tremont Waters (2019) – LSU vs. Maryland

Waters weaved through defenders and hit a layup to lift LSU past Maryland.

21. Chris Chiozza (2017) – Florida vs. Wisconsin

Chiozza raced down the court and nailed a running three to beat the buzzer in overtime.

22. Keith Smart (1987) – Indiana vs. Syracuse

Smart’s baseline jumper sealed the national championship for Indiana.

23. Luke Maye (2017) – North Carolina vs. Kentucky

Maye hit a clutch jumper with 0.3 seconds left, lifting North Carolina past Kentucky and into the Final Four.

24. De’Andre Hunter (2019) – Virginia vs. Auburn

Hunter drilled a clutch three to help Virginia survive in the Final Four.

25. Kris Jenkins (2016) – Villanova vs. North Carolina

Jenkins’ championship-winning shot remains one of the most iconic in tournament history.

The 25 Best Buzzer Beaters In March Madness History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

NFL: NOV 03 Colts at Vikings
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Updating Colts 2026 Free Agents Additions And Departures

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Trade Veteran Linebacker Zaire Franklin

Indiana v Maryland
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support

49 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close