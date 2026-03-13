The 25 Best Buzzer Beaters In March Madness History
The 25 Best Buzzer Beaters In March Madness History
March Madness delivers some of the most electrifying moments in sports.
The tournament’s single-elimination format creates high-stakes drama, where one shot can send a team to glory or heartbreak.
Over the years, players have cemented their legacies with unforgettable buzzer beaters that defied the odds.
These shots range from deep threes to improbable last-second heaves, each leaving fans in disbelief. Every highlight tells a story of redemption, resilience, or sheer luck.
Whether it’s a Cinderella team shocking the world or a powerhouse program avoiding an upset, buzzer beaters capture the essence of March Madness.
Some shots became instant classics, replayed for generations.
Others shaped the careers of future NBA stars.
From Lorenzo Charles’ dunk to Jalen Suggs’ half-court miracle, these moments remain etched in tournament history.
Each of these buzzer beaters defines the madness of March.
Some changed the course of the tournament, while others became legendary in college basketball lore.
Whether it was a Cinderella team shocking the world or a powerhouse proving its dominance, these shots delivered pure, unforgettable magic.
Take a look below at The 25 Best Buzzer Beaters In March Madness History.
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1. Christian Laettner (1992) – Duke vs. Kentucky
Laettner caught Grant Hill’s full-court pass, faked, and hit a turnaround jumper to stun Kentucky in the Elite Eight.
2. Lorenzo Charles (1983) – NC State vs. Houston
3. Jalen Suggs (2021) – Gonzaga vs. UCLA
Suggs banked in a running 35-footer in overtime to send Gonzaga to the national title game.
4. Bryce Drew (1998) – Valparaiso vs. Ole Miss
Drew drilled a three off a perfectly executed full-court play, lifting 13-seed Valpo past Ole Miss.
5. Kris Jenkins (2016) – Villanova vs. North Carolina
Jenkins sank a deep three at the horn to win the national championship for Villanova.
6. Paul Jesperson (2016) – Northern Iowa vs. Texas
Jesperson launched a half-court shot that banked in to stun Texas in the first round.
7. Trey Burke (2013) – Michigan vs. Kansas
Burke pulled up from way beyond the arc to force overtime, sparking Michigan’s comeback win.
8. Jordan Poole (2018) – Michigan vs. Houston
Poole hit a deep three at the buzzer, sending Michigan to the Sweet 16.
9. Richard Hamilton (1998) – UConn vs. Washington
Hamilton’s chaotic putback jumper fell through at the horn to push UConn into the Elite Eight.
10. Donte Ingram (2018) – Loyola Chicago vs. Miami
Ingram drilled a 30-footer to kick off Loyola’s Cinderella Final Four run.
11. T.J. Sorrentine (2005) – Vermont vs. Syracuse
Sorrentine fired a deep three to shock Syracuse and complete the upset.
12. U.S. Reed (1981) – Arkansas vs. Louisville
Reed launched a half-court bomb that stunned Louisville in the second round.
13. Matt Howard (2011) – Butler vs. Old Dominion
Howard tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer to keep Butler’s magical run alive.
14. James Forrest (1992) – Georgia Tech vs. USC
15. Mike Miller (2000) – Georgia Tech vs. USC
Forrest hit a desperation three to knock out USC in the second round.
16. Tyus Ednesy (1995) – UCLA vs. Missouri
Edney sprinted the length of the court and hit a layup to save UCLA’s title hopes.
17. Danero Thomas (2009) – Murray State vs. Vanderbilt
Thomas drilled a fadeaway jumper to knock out Vanderbilt in the opening round.
18. R.J. Hunter (2015) – Georgia State vs. Baylor
Hunter drilled a deep three with two seconds left, completing a stunning 13-seed upset and sending his father, head coach Ron Hunter, tumbling off his stool in celebration.
19. Shelvin Mack (2011) – Butler vs. Pitt
Mack drained a contested three to help Butler pull off an improbable second-round win.
20. Tremont Waters (2019) – LSU vs. Maryland
Waters weaved through defenders and hit a layup to lift LSU past Maryland.
21. Chris Chiozza (2017) – Florida vs. Wisconsin
Chiozza raced down the court and nailed a running three to beat the buzzer in overtime.
22. Keith Smart (1987) – Indiana vs. Syracuse
Smart’s baseline jumper sealed the national championship for Indiana.
23. Luke Maye (2017) – North Carolina vs. Kentucky
Maye hit a clutch jumper with 0.3 seconds left, lifting North Carolina past Kentucky and into the Final Four.
24. De’Andre Hunter (2019) – Virginia vs. Auburn
Hunter drilled a clutch three to help Virginia survive in the Final Four.
25. Kris Jenkins (2016) – Villanova vs. North Carolina
Jenkins’ championship-winning shot remains one of the most iconic in tournament history.
The 25 Best Buzzer Beaters In March Madness History was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com