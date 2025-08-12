Listen Live
Welcome, football fanatics!

The exciting season of fantasy football is upon us.

Whether you’re a seasoned strategist planning to claim the crown for the most creative team name in your league or a last minute drafter gearing up for tonight’s crucial picks (don’t forget to add that eye-catching profile picture), this is the moment we’ve all been eagerly awaiting.

Every year, without fail, we immerse ourselves in a sea of lists and rankings to find that perfect fantasy football team name for ourselves.

Sometimes, we draw inspiration from existing player names molding them into unique creations and sometimes we just flat out think of something random and roll with it.

One name reigning supreme in 2025 so far it has been: My Nabers Think I’m Selling Dope.

Well enough with America’s pick it’s now time for you to pick, scroll down and enjoy the best list of fantasy football names you’re going to find this season.

Also enjoy our other lists below:

Let’s get into the Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025.

1. Bijan Mustard

Mustard sauce in a bowl and seeds on a bright background. Source:Getty

2. Under The InfluWentz

Washington Commanders v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

3. I Need Goff Money

WM Phoenix Open - Preview Day 3 Source:Getty

4. Hawk Tua Tagovailoa

NFL: SEP 17 Dolphins at Patriots Source:Getty

5. CeeDee Nutz

Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

6. The Dak Side

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

7. Morning Chubb

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

8. Getaway Carr

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

9. Making a Younghoe Koo

NFL: DEC 10 Buccaneers at Falcons Source:Getty

10. My Ball Zach Ertz

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

11. No Hard Theilens

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

12. Unsolicited Dak Pics

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

13. Backfield Penetration

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

14. Kareem Pie

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Source:Getty

15. Blood, Sweat, & Beers

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

16. Fourth & DRUNK!

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Source:Getty

17. Show Me Your TD’s

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

18. Waiver Wire Jesus

Revelation of Jesus Christ, new testament, religion of christianity, heaven and hell over the crowd of people, Jerusalem of the bible Source:Getty

19. Kissing Cousins

Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout Source:Getty

20. Country Roads, Take Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

21. Your’e Not Worthy

Kansas City Chiefs OTA Offseason Workouts Source:Getty

22. Howdy Naber

New York Giants Rookie Minicamp Source:Getty

23. BuffaLow Blow

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

24. Hyde Your Wife

Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

25. Tushpushers

Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

26. Chubb E. Cheese

Chuck E Cheese Source:Getty

27. Loud & Stroud

Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans Source:Getty

28. Myles High Club

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp Source:Getty

29. Hockenson Loogies

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty

30. Bad Mother Tucker

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

31. Hail Mary Hopefuls

New England Patriots v New York Jets Source:Getty

32. Darnell Mooned Me

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Source:Getty

33. Gridiron Gambler

Sports Contributor Archive 2024 Source:Getty

34. Abusement Park

NFL: DEC 27 Panthers at Washington Football Team Source:Getty

35. Lambo Leapers

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers Source:Getty

36. Tannehillbillies

Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

37. How I Metcalf Your Mother

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

38. Etienne Phone Home

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans Source:Getty

39. The League Complainer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Giants Source:Getty

40. Deshaunorable Charge

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Source:Getty

41. Bed, Bath, & Bijan

Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets Source:Getty

42. Pigskin Pranker

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

43. Hurts To Play Me

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

44. Thank God It’s Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

45. FULL SEND

San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

46. Russell Sprouts

Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

47. Get Your Butker Back In The Kitchen

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

48. Tua Legit To Quit

Buffalo Bills v Miam Dolphins Source:Getty

49. LaPorta Potty

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

50. That’s What Shaheed Said

New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans Source:Getty
