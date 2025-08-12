Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

Welcome, football fanatics!

The exciting season of fantasy football is upon us.

Whether you’re a seasoned strategist planning to claim the crown for the most creative team name in your league or a last minute drafter gearing up for tonight’s crucial picks (don’t forget to add that eye-catching profile picture), this is the moment we’ve all been eagerly awaiting.

Every year, without fail, we immerse ourselves in a sea of lists and rankings to find that perfect fantasy football team name for ourselves.

Sometimes, we draw inspiration from existing player names molding them into unique creations and sometimes we just flat out think of something random and roll with it.

One name reigning supreme in 2025 so far it has been: My Nabers Think I’m Selling Dope.

Well enough with America’s pick it’s now time for you to pick, scroll down and enjoy the best list of fantasy football names you’re going to find this season.

Also enjoy our other lists below:

Supporting sources: Goal.com, Bleacher Nation, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, Parade, Fantasy Jocks, The Coolist, Fantasy Team Advice, FF Faceoff, Fantasy Football Hub

Let’s get into the Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025.

1. Bijan Mustard Source:Getty 2. Under The InfluWentz Source:Getty 3. I Need Goff Money Source:Getty 4. Hawk Tua Tagovailoa Source:Getty 5. CeeDee Nutz Source:Getty 6. The Dak Side Source:Getty 7. Morning Chubb Source:Getty 8. Getaway Carr Source:Getty 9. Making a Younghoe Koo Source:Getty 10. My Ball Zach Ertz Source:Getty 11. No Hard Theilens Source:Getty 12. Unsolicited Dak Pics Source:Getty 13. Backfield Penetration Source:Getty 14. Kareem Pie Source:Getty 15. Blood, Sweat, & Beers Source:Getty 16. Fourth & DRUNK! Source:Getty 17. Show Me Your TD’s Source:Getty 18. Waiver Wire Jesus Source:Getty 19. Kissing Cousins Source:Getty 20. Country Roads, Take Mahomes Source:Getty 21. Your’e Not Worthy Source:Getty 22. Howdy Naber Source:Getty 23. BuffaLow Blow Source:Getty 24. Hyde Your Wife Source:Getty 25. Tushpushers Source:Getty 26. Chubb E. Cheese Source:Getty 27. Loud & Stroud Source:Getty 28. Myles High Club Source:Getty 29. Hockenson Loogies Source:Getty 30. Bad Mother Tucker Source:Getty 31. Hail Mary Hopefuls Source:Getty 32. Darnell Mooned Me Source:Getty 33. Gridiron Gambler Source:Getty 34. Abusement Park Source:Getty 35. Lambo Leapers Source:Getty 36. Tannehillbillies Source:Getty 37. How I Metcalf Your Mother Source:Getty 38. Etienne Phone Home Source:Getty 39. The League Complainer Source:Getty 40. Deshaunorable Charge Source:Getty 41. Bed, Bath, & Bijan Source:Getty 42. Pigskin Pranker Source:Getty 43. Hurts To Play Me Source:Getty 44. Thank God It’s Sunday Source:Getty 45. FULL SEND Source:Getty 46. Russell Sprouts Source:Getty 47. Get Your Butker Back In The Kitchen Source:Getty 48. Tua Legit To Quit Source:Getty 49. LaPorta Potty Source:Getty 50. That’s What Shaheed Said Source:Getty