10 Things to Know About Soccer Before Watching the FIFA World Cup

Source: The FIFA World Cup 2026 official match ball is seen on the pitch during an international friendly match between Scotland and Bolivia. Scotland 4:0 Bolivia. (Ron Smits/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) 10 Things to Know About Soccer Before Watching the World Cup The FIFA World Cup brings out soccer diehards from all over the world, but it also brings in plenty of casual fans who may only watch the sport every four years. RELATED: How Does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Work? A Simple Guide If that sounds like you, no shame. Soccer can be simple on the surface, but there are a few rules, terms and traditions that can be confusing. RELATED: Summer Soccer Mania 2026 Before the World Cup kicks off, here are 10 things to know about soccer.

Source: Canva / other Each team has 11 players on the field, including one goalkeeper.

2. The Clock Counts Up, Not Down Source: Canva / other Unlike most major American sports, the soccer clock counts up from zero. Love News? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. A standard match has two 45-minute halves, with halftime in between. That means regulation time is 90 minutes, but the match usually lasts longer because of stoppage time.

3. Stoppage Time is Normal Source: Canva / other The clock does not stop every time the ball goes out of bounds, a foul is called or a player gets injured. Instead, the referee adds time at the end of each half to make up for delays. That added time is called stoppage time or added time. So if you see “90+5,” that means the game is in the fifth minute of stoppage time after the 90-minute mark.

4. Ties Are Allowed — Sometimes Source: Canva / other In the World Cup group stage, matches can end in a draw. That may feel strange if you are used to American sports, but ties are part of the strategy early in the tournament. A draw still earns each team one point, which can make a big difference in the standings. Once the tournament reaches the knockout rounds, however, there must be a winner.

5. The Group Stage Uses Points Source: Canva / other During the group stage, teams are ranked by points. A win is worth three points. A draw is worth one point. A loss is worth zero points. That is why a team does not always need to win every match to advance. Sometimes, one win and a couple of draws can be enough, depending on the group.

6. How Offsides Works Source: Canva / other Offside is one of soccer’s most confusing rules, but the simple version is this: An attacking player cannot gain an unfair advantage by standing too close to the opponent’s goal before the ball is played to them. A player is generally in trouble if they are closer to the opponent’s goal than both the ball and the second-to-last defender when a teammate passes the ball. That is not the full legal definition, but it is the easiest way to understand why a goal may suddenly be waved off.

7. Yellow Cards and Red Cards Source: Canva / other A yellow card is a warning. Players can receive yellow cards for hard fouls, delaying the game, arguing with the referee or unsporting behavior. A red card means a player is sent off and cannot return. Two yellow cards in the same match also equal a red card.

8. Not Every Foul is the Same Source: Canva / other Soccer has several different restarts after fouls or when the ball goes out of play. A free kick is awarded after many fouls. A penalty kick is awarded when a defending team commits certain fouls inside its own penalty area. A corner kick happens when the defending team touches the ball out over its own goal line. A throw-in happens when the ball crosses the sideline. Once you understand those four restarts, the game becomes much easier to follow.

9. Knockout Matches Can Go to Penalties Source: Canva / other Once the World Cup reaches the knockout rounds, draws are no longer allowed. If a match is tied after 90 minutes, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If it is still tied after extra time, the match goes to a penalty shootout.

10. VAR Can Review Major Calls Source: Canva / other VAR stands for Video Assistant Referee. It allows officials to review major moments in a match, including goals, penalty decisions, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity. VAR is not used to review every foul or every close call. Even with video review, the referee on the field usually has the final say. Sometimes the referee will go to a monitor near the field before making a final decision.