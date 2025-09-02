Listen Live
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Published on September 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL Honors

Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

40 Photos of Bill Belichick’s 24 year-old Girlfriend, Jordon Mason

In the world of sports, few figures command as much attention and respect as Bill Belichick.

The legendary NFL coach has been in the headlines due to moves he has made in the football world but also public intrigue due to his relationship with 24-year-old Jordan Hudson.

Despite the significant age difference, their relationship has sparked curiosity and conversation.

The origins of Belichick and Hudson’s relationship trace back to a meeting on a flight from Boston to Florida in February 2021.

Related Stories

Seated next to each other, the two began chatting after Hudson requested Belichick to sign her philosophy textbook, “Deductive Logic.”

This unexpected encounter laid the groundwork for a friendship that eventually blossomed into a romance by early 2023, following his split from longtime partner Linda Holliday.

As with many high-profile relationships, Belichick and Hudson have been spotted together in various public settings, from leisurely bike rides in Nantucket to romantic dinners in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Their relationship was officially confirmed in June 2024, when they went public on social media, capturing the attention of fans and followers.

Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, often shares glimpses of their life together on Instagram.

Her posts, which include photos of the couple hiking, fishing, and visiting high profile events have painted a more personal picture of the otherwise private coach.

These shared moments reveal a side of Belichick that contrasts with his typical game-day persona, showcasing a man who is, above all, enjoying life with his partner.

RELATED | Patriots, Bill Belichick Mutually Part Ways After 24 Years

The couple’s age difference, with Hudson being 48 years younger, has not gone unnoticed.

Their relationship became fodder for jokes during The Roast of Tom Brady, where Belichick’s former players jested about the notable age gap.

It got brought up by Snoop Dogg at the NFL Honors when he said that Jordon wasnt even born the last time the Cowboys were good and the last time the Chiefs were bad.

Despite this, the couple has maintained a steady presence, seemingly unfazed by public scrutiny.

They even did a super bowl commercial together.

Hudson’s background is as multifaceted as the relationship itself.

Beyond her cheerleading achievements, she pursued cosmetology, having graduated from the New England Hair Academy while balancing her college studies.

Her resilience and dedication to her passions have been evident, as she continues to forge her path alongside her relationship with Belichick.

Take a look below at 40 Photos of Bill Belichick’s 24 year-old Girlfriend, Jordon Mason. 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Sports Illustrated's SI The Party Source:Getty

18.

NFL Honors Source:Getty

19.

Super Bowl LIX Pregame Source:Getty

20.

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Source:Getty

21.

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

22.

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

23.

Duke v North Carolina Source:Getty

24.

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Source:Getty

25.

MAXIM Sins & Sinners Big Game Party Source:Getty

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close