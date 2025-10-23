30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

In the world of boxing, where the spotlight usually shines on the fighters in the ring, an unexpected star emerged during the bout featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Held at the iconic AT&T Stadium, this high-profile event not only drew 60 million viewers for the clash between the two well-known figures but 60 million viewers got introduced to Sydney Thomas, a 20-year-old ring girl.

Thomas, who balanced her role as a ring girl with her responsibilities as a student at the University of Alabama, found herself in the limelight following the fight.

Speaking of, Sydney Thomas just graduated from Alabama this past week.

Her appearance during the boxing event made everyone curious on who she was.

Reacting to the unexpected surge of attention, Sydney Thomas shared her heartfelt gratitude through an Instagram story after the day her life changed forever.

“I woke up to an overwhelming amount of love and support from all of you,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji to convey her emotions. She expressed her deep appreciation for the kind words and support, stating, “I love you all — thank you for your kind words.”

She also expressed her shock to waking up to the attention on her TikTok.

We’ve all got to know Syndey since her outbreak so take a look below at 30 Photos of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas.

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30.