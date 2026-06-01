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Browns Finalizing Blockbuster Trade Sending Myles Garrett To Rams

The Browns have traded Myles Garrett to the Rams, acquiring Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a first-round pick and additional draft compensation.

Published on June 1, 2026

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The Cleveland Browns have traded franchise star Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, acquiring Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a first-round pick and additional draft compensation.

The move ends Garrett’s nine-year run in Cleveland and closes one of the most productive chapters in Browns history.

The Browns selected Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He quickly became one of the NFL’s most dominant defenders and the face of Cleveland’s defense.

Garrett leaves the Browns as a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He also departs as the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks with 125.5.

A New Defensive Cornerstone

The centerpiece of Cleveland’s return is Verse, one of the league’s rising pass rushers.

The former Florida State standout earned Pro Bowl honors and gives the Browns a young defensive building block. Cleveland also gains a 2027 first-round pick and additional draft capital as part of the deal.

The trade signals a major shift for the Browns as they look toward the future while remaining competitive in the AFC.

End Of An Era

Garrett spent nearly a decade in Cleveland and helped transform the Browns from perennial contenders for the first overall pick into a consistent playoff threat.

His impact extended beyond the stat sheet. Garrett became one of the league’s most recognizable defensive stars and one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

Now, Cleveland turns the page with Verse and a collection of future assets as the organization begins a new chapter.

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Browns Finalizing Blockbuster Trade Sending Myles Garrett To Rams was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

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