30 Photos Of SI Swimsuit Model, Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton is a prominent swimsuit model and social media influencer who has made strides in the fashion industry.

She began her career by gaining popularity on TikTok, where she showcased her workout routines and beach lifestyle, quickly amassing millions of followers.

Ponton is signed with Wilhelmina Models and has worked with major brands like Coach, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein. She gained further recognition as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and has been involved in campaigns for Benefit Cosmetics and Marc Jacobs Fragrance.

Beyond modeling, Olivia is known for promoting self-love and positivity, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community, having come out as bisexual in 2021.

She is also passionate about environmental issues, partnering with organizations like 4OCEAN to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

Take a look below at 10 Photos Of SI Swimsuit Model, Olivia Ponton.