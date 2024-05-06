Listen Live
Close
Sports

30 Photos Of SI Swimsuit Model, Olivia Ponton

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach - Red Carpet & Backstage

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

30 Photos Of SI Swimsuit Model, Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton is a prominent swimsuit model and social media influencer who has made strides in the fashion industry.

She began her career by gaining popularity on TikTok, where she showcased her workout routines and beach lifestyle, quickly amassing millions of followers.

Ponton is signed with Wilhelmina Models and has worked with major brands like Coach, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein. She gained further recognition as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and has been involved in campaigns for Benefit Cosmetics and Marc Jacobs Fragrance.

Beyond modeling, Olivia is known for promoting self-love and positivity, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community, having come out as bisexual in 2021.

She is also passionate about environmental issues, partnering with organizations like 4OCEAN to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

Take a look below at 10 Photos Of SI Swimsuit Model, Olivia Ponton. RELATED | 35 Photos Of NIL Sensation & Bombshell LSU Gymnast, Livvy Dunne

1.

Source: Getty

2.

Source: Getty

3.

Source: Getty

4.

Source: Getty

5.

Source: Getty

6.

Source: Getty

7.

Source: Getty

8.

Source: Getty

9.

Source: Getty

10.

Source: Getty

11.

Source: Getty

12.

Source: Getty

13.

Source: Getty

14.

Source: Getty

15.

Source: Getty

16.

Source: Getty

17.

Source: Getty

18.

Source: Getty

19.

Source: Getty

20.

Source: Getty

21.

Source: Getty

22.

Source: Getty

23.

Source: Getty

24.

Source: Getty

25.

Source: Getty

26.

Source: Getty

27.

Source: Getty

28.

Source: Getty

29.

Source: Getty
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close