2025 Colts Rookie Outlook

INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve already seen some highs and lows from the Colts 2025 rookie class.

It’s a group that will have some Day 1 contributors, even though a couple season-ending injuries marred even more rookie production.

Let’s examine the 2025 Colts rookie outlooks:

1. TE-Tyler Warren Source:Getty TE-Tyler Warren: To really no one’s surprise, Warren has looked tremendous and is going to play a ton in his rookie campaign. Expect the Colts get Warren the ball a lot, using him in a variety of ways. For the first time in a while, the Colts have a tight end that should be drafted high in fantasy football.

2. DE-JT Tuimoloau Source:Getty DE-JT Tuimoloau: I’m looking for a rotational defensive line role for the second-round pick out of Ohio State. While the body type isn’t Dayo Odeyingbo-like, Tuimoloau appeared to be used in a pretty similar, versatile way during camp.

3. CB-Justin Walley Source:Getty CB-Justin Walley: It was possible Walley was tracking to play the most of any Colts rookie in 2025. But a torn ACL in the joint practice with the Ravens put a screeching halt to what was a promising start to his NFL career. Walley had earned 3rd cornerback reps, which the Colts have now turned to former All-Pro Xavien Howard in filling that spot.

4. OT-Jalen Travis Source:Getty OT-Jalen Travis: Perhaps no Colts rookie helped their cause more than Travis this offseason. Travis looks to be the top offensive tackle backup, with the Colts throwing him in first at right tackle, and then adding more left tackle responsibilities, too. A swing offensive tackle is always a key piece that shouldn’t be overlooked. I’ll call Travis that in 2025.

5. RB-DJ Giddens Source:Getty RB-DJ Giddens: I’m still not ready to define running back roles behind Jonathan Taylor. Giddens though could be first up in that RB2 role. With a college resume that screamed an earlier selection than Round 5, Giddens had a nice, healthy training camp. Currently, he’s the only healthy running back not named Jonathan Taylor on the 53-man roster.

6. QB-Riley Leonard Source:Getty QB-Riley Leonard: It looks like Leonard will be in that new Sam Ehlinger role, as the Colts emergency 3rd quarterback. If an injury occurs to Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson, it’ll be very interesting to see if the Colts feel good enough to bump Leonard up the depth chart, moving him to being one play away from actual game reps. Leonard closed the preseason with a really nice half of work against the Bengals.

7. DT-Tim Smith Source:Getty DT-Tim Smith: After initially making the 53-man roster, Smith was then waived the following day to make room for waiver claim LB-Chad Muma. The Colts had originally kept 11 defensive linemen, so Smith became the extra man. Smith is currently on the practice squad.

8. LB-Hunter Wohler Source:Getty LB-Hunter Wohler: Similar to Justin Walley, Wohler was looking like a guy who would carve out some Day 1 role. But a foot injury in the second preseason game against the Packers ended Wohler’s rookie campaign. Unlike most 7th round picks, Wohler was in line to have a definite roster spot, play on special teams and push for defensive time as a sub package guy.