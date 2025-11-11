Listen Live
10 Photos Of Travis Hunter's Wife, Leanna Lenee

November 11, 2025

Source: Leanna Lenee/Instagram

10 Photos Of Travis Hunter’s Wife, Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars star and former Heisman Trophy winner, shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Leanna Lenee.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2025, have been together since 2022, building a relationship rooted in love, faith, and mutual support.

Leanna, born in England and raised in Georgia, first met Hunter as a teenager.

Their connection began when Hunter reached out to her on Instagram, and after months of friendship, their bond blossomed into romance.

By February 2024, Hunter proposed with a dazzling ring, and the couple announced their engagement.

Leanna has been a constant presence in Hunter’s life, supporting him through his college football journey and into the NFL.

RELATED | Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Known for her vibrant personality and custom game-day outfits, she has become a fan favorite, often seen cheering Hunter on from the sidelines.

Despite facing online criticism during Hunter’s Heisman win, Leanna remained resilient, with Hunter publicly defending her and their relationship.

In May 2025, the couple celebrated their love with a stunning wedding in Tennessee, where Leanna wore two custom dresses, and Hunter surprised her with a luxurious Mercedes-Benz as a wedding gift.

Just three months later, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, sharing their journey to parenthood in a heartfelt YouTube video.

Leanna, a graduate of Kennesaw State University, has been a pillar of strength for Hunter, helping him navigate the pressures of football stardom.

Together, they continue to inspire fans with their love story, proving that behind every great athlete is a partner who helps them shine.

Take a look below at 10 Photos Of Heisman Winner Travis Hunters Fiance, Leanna Lenee.

