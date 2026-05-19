Tales from the Track Meet & Greet Photos

WIBC’s Tales from the Track was a strong success, bringing fans together for a memorable evening with Bobby Rahal and Graham Rahal at Graham Rahal Performance in Zionsville.

Presented by Relay Indiana and hosted by Hammer & Nigel, the event gave attendees an up-close experience filled with stories, conversation, and community.

Now, guests who attended the meet-and-greet can view their event photos with Bobby and Graham Rahal below.

If you joined us for this special night, your photo from the event is now available to access.

Thank you again to everyone who helped make Tales from the Track such a great night.

Tales from the Track Meet & Greet Photos was originally published on wibc.com