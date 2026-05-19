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Felix Rosenqvist, Christian Rasmussen Preview The Indy 500!

Published on May 19, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

Race Week has finally arrived! 

We’re just days away from the 110th running of the Greatest Spectacle In Racing, the Indianapolis 500! It’s been a wild and damp leadup to the race, with fans already witnessing crashes, drama with the rules, the previous year’s winner take pole position for the first time since Helio Castroneves did in 2010, and an ever-changing weather situation that could be a factor when we get to Race Day. Here’s a look at the starting grid for the 110th Running of the Indy 500! 

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer 
Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 
Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 
David Maluks Team Penske Chevrolet 
Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda 
Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 
Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 
Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 
Conor Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 
Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 
10 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 
11 Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 
12 Takuma Sato RLL Racing Honda 
13 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 
14 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda 
15 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 
16 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Chevrolet 
17 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 
18 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 
19 Will Power Andretti Global Honda 
20 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 
21 Louis Foster RLL Racing Honda 
22 Ryan Hunter-Reay Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 
23 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 
24 Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda 
25 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 
26 Katherine Legge HMD Motorsports w/ AJ Foyt Racing  Chevrolet 
27 Mick Schumacher (R) RLL Racing Honda 
28 Graham Rahal RLL Racing Honda 
29 Dennis Hauger (R) Dale Coyne Racing Honda 
30 Jacob Abel (R) Abel Motorsports Chevrolet 
31 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 
32 Caio Collet (R) AJ Foyt Racing  Chevrolet 
33 Jack Harvey Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 

 During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, who just missed out on grabbing pole position for the 500, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Christian Rasmussen joined the show to look ahead to this Sunday’s race! Listen to those conversations below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

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