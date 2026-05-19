Felix Rosenqvist, Christian Rasmussen Preview The Indy 500!
Race Week has finally arrived!
We’re just days away from the 110th running of the Greatest Spectacle In Racing, the Indianapolis 500! It’s been a wild and damp leadup to the race, with fans already witnessing crashes, drama with the rules, the previous year’s winner take pole position for the first time since Helio Castroneves did in 2010, and an ever-changing weather situation that could be a factor when we get to Race Day. Here’s a look at the starting grid for the 110th Running of the Indy 500!
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|David Maluks
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|4
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|5
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|7
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
|Conor Daly
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|10
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|11
|Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Takuma Sato
|RLL Racing
|Honda
|13
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|15
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Chevrolet
|17
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|18
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|19
|Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|20
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|21
|Louis Foster
|RLL Racing
|Honda
|22
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|23
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|24
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|25
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|26
|Katherine Legge
|HMD Motorsports w/ AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Mick Schumacher (R)
|RLL Racing
|Honda
|28
|Graham Rahal
|RLL Racing
|Honda
|29
|Dennis Hauger (R)
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|30
|Jacob Abel (R)
|Abel Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Caio Collet (R)
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Jack Harvey
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|Chevrolet
During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, who just missed out on grabbing pole position for the 500, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Christian Rasmussen joined the show to look ahead to this Sunday’s race! Listen to those conversations below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!