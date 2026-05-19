Felix Rosenqvist, Christian Rasmussen Preview The Indy 500!

Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

Race Week has finally arrived!

We’re just days away from the 110th running of the Greatest Spectacle In Racing, the Indianapolis 500! It’s been a wild and damp leadup to the race, with fans already witnessing crashes, drama with the rules, the previous year’s winner take pole position for the first time since Helio Castroneves did in 2010, and an ever-changing weather situation that could be a factor when we get to Race Day. Here’s a look at the starting grid for the 110th Running of the Indy 500!

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 3 David Maluks Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda 5 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 6 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 7 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Conor Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 9 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 10 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 12 Takuma Sato RLL Racing Honda 13 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda 15 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 16 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Chevrolet 17 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 18 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 19 Will Power Andretti Global Honda 20 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 21 Louis Foster RLL Racing Honda 22 Ryan Hunter-Reay Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 23 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 24 Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda 25 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 26 Katherine Legge HMD Motorsports w/ AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 27 Mick Schumacher (R) RLL Racing Honda 28 Graham Rahal RLL Racing Honda 29 Dennis Hauger (R) Dale Coyne Racing Honda 30 Jacob Abel (R) Abel Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 32 Caio Collet (R) AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 33 Jack Harvey Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, who just missed out on grabbing pole position for the 500, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Christian Rasmussen joined the show to look ahead to this Sunday’s race! Listen to those conversations below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!