Is The Colts Interest In Kareem Hunt A Bad Look?

For years, the Indianapolis Colts have preached how important it is to have “high-character players” in their locker room.

For years, they walked that walk and talked that talk. During the Manning era, the team regularly featured players that were beloved on the field, and in the community. Guys like Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis, Dwight Freeney, and others all embodied what it meant to be a Colt and represented the city of Indianapolis well.

These days, it seems that all that talk about high character guys is just that; talk.

Take, for instance, the Colts interest in Kareem Hunt.

Hunt, a former 3rd-round pick for the Chiefs in 2017, was off to a hot start in his career before a video emerged of him physically assaulting a woman in a hotel was released during his 2nd season. He would join the Browns in 2019 and would miss the first 8 games of that season due to being suspended for his conduct in the video.

There is no doubt that the Colts are desperate when it comes to their running back situation. Their All-Pro running back, Jonathan Taylor, is trying to force his way out of Indy, and it seems like the situation is getting worse by the day. Their backup, Zack Moss, broke his forearm and is out for at least 6 weeks. They do have Deon Jackson, who saw some action last season, as well as rookie Evan Hull and recently signed veteran Kenyan Drake, but overall, they are severely lacking at the position.

Still, despite their interest in Hunt making sense at least on paper, their previous words are easy to use against them. Shortly after being hired by the Colts in 2017, Colts GM Chris Ballard had this to say about what type of players he wanted on his roster.

“We want high-character guys that love football, that will hold each other accountable, that will be good teammates.”

One also can look at the Colts reported interest in one of Hunts now-former teammates, quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, who was a 3-time Pro Bowler for the Texans before trade demands, and sexual assault allegations by more than 2 dozen massage therapists, derailed his career. He eventually would be traded by the Texans to the Browns, but not before the Colts apparently kicked the tires on acquiring him.

Again, on paper, it makes sense. The Colts were in the middle of their quarterback carousel, and seemed to have a roster that was one good QB away from contending. Still, when looking at it in context, their interest in Watson threatened to alienate a large portion of the fan base that couldn’t overlook the accusations. In fact, it wasn’t even the Colts who made the decision to not trade for Watson; the Texans made it clear that they would not send him to a divisional opponent.

The bottom line for the Colts is how much of a PR hit do they want to take from this? Is it worth signing a controversial player (one who is on the back end of his career) to fill a position that apparently isn’t that important to them? Especially if it’s to replace an All-Pro, who up until now has had no character concerns, whom they let get away because they didn’t want to pay him?

Ultimately, it seems that like their interest in Watson, this all may be a moot point. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hunt left Indianapolis without signing a deal.

Still, even without Hunt becoming a Colt, their interest in him, and in Watson a few years earlier, isn’t a great look for the franchise. It’s hard to imagine the Colts ever being desperate enough to entertain the idea of signing players like Hunt or Watson during the Manning era; clearly, things have changed at West 56th Street.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, as well as Kevin Bowen from the morning show Kevin & Query. Both of them voiced their opinions on the Colts being interested in Kareem Hunt, as well as on the Jonathan Taylor contract dispute. Listen to those conversations and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!