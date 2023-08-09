Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum On Jonathan Taylor Situation

Colts GM Chris Ballard finds himself, once again, between a rock and hard place.

Ballard is currently trying to manage his best player, All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, being vocally unhappy with his contract and demanding a trade, all while having his boss fan the flames with public comments and tweets.

Things have calmed down, at least compared to last week, but the situation is still tense. Taylor, who has not participated in training camp and is on the active/PUP list, wasn’t even at camp Tuesday as he rehabbed offsite. The Colts have given no indication that they plan on giving in to Taylor’s trade request, nor do they plan on giving him a new contract; basically, there is no resolution to this drama in sight.

One person who might have an idea of what Ballard is going through is former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum.

Tannenbaum, who was GM of the New York Jets from 2006-2012, spoke to JMV during Tuesday’s edition of The Ride, and he gave his thoughts on how both the Colts and Taylor have conducted themselves.

“I think both sides may have been able to handle things differently.” said Tannenbaum

He also spoke about how owner Jim Irsay’s comments about the running back market, and Taylor specifically, could come back to haunt the team.

“31 other teams are going to clip what Jim Irsay said.“ Tannenbaum said. “The next time the Colts are competing for a free agent with another team, I promise you that team is going to play that clip.”

During their conversation, John and Mike also discussed rookie QB Anthony Richardson. Mike disagreed with John on the subject of having Richardson start in Week 1 against the Jaguars.

“I’m hard pressed to understand why Anthony Richardson needs to start on opening day. We want him to be great for the next 10 years.“

Tannenbaum would then compare Richardson to two of the premier quarterbacks in the league, noting that neither of them played much their rookie years.

“Let’s go back to the Super Bowl. Two great young quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes [and] Jalen Hurts, neither one of them started right away.”

You can listen to JMV’s full conversation with Mike Tannenbaum and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!