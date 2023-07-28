Which Colt Are You Rooting for Most?

The 2023-2024 season for the Indianapolis Colts will feature a lot of players to root for. You have players that are returning from injuries, some that are trying to bounce back from a down season, and a few that are trying to prove they belong in the NFL.

Returning From Injuries

Shaquille Leonard

Jonathan Taylor

Tyquan Lewis

Andrew Ogletree

Bounce Back Campaign

Kenny Moore

Ryan Kelly

Prove They Belong

Anthony Richardson

Bernhard Raimann

Kwity Paye

On Thursday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Brian Noe and Eddie Garrison, Larra Overton joined the program and provided three players that she will be rooting for most this season.

1. Shaq Leonard

“I’m not even saying that he has to get back necessarily to all of those numbers and chase all of those stats that you’re used to. I just think he makes a difference even if he’s consistent and creates some turnovers. Just who he is on the field and the degree of attention he commands for opposing offenses; he is one of the greatest difference makers across the board for this roster.”

2. Andrew Ogletree

“He was the STUD of camp last season and where he was progressing was ahead of where Jelani Woods was at that point of camp when Drew tore that ACL and was out for the remainder of the year. That was a pretty devastating blow for this offense because Drew had been making plays all over the field. If you look at the weapon that Jelani emerged into being, it kind of gives you the indication of man, if Drew had stayed consistently on the trajectory he set in camp, he would have been a monster in the red zone.”

After their conversation, Brian asked Eddie for his take on who he would be rooting for the most this season, and it was Shaquille Leonard. Brian agreed with Eddie because of how much he means to the Colts defense as a player/leader and the adversity that he’s dealt with the last year and a half.

