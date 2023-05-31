What Does Winning the Indy 500 Do for Josef Newgarden’s Legacy?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they share their thoughts on Josef Newgarden capturing his first Indianapolis 500 victory, where they stand on the decision to red flag the race with two laps to go resulting in a one-lap shootout, discuss some possible changes to rules after the way this race finished, and how important this win was for Newgarden’s resume.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt debate why Josef Newgarden was able to catch Marcus Ericsson on the back straight away, why Kevin wants to see IndyCar address the snaking that drivers have started to do coming off turn four since Simon Pagenaud first did it in 2019 and answer some Twitter questions to conclude the first hour.

In the second hour of the show tonight they continue answering some Twitter questions, discuss how fans are starting to really like Santino Ferrucci after another great run at IMS, how cool Newgarden’s celebration was, and they discuss the ratings not only for the Indy 500 but for the entire month of May.