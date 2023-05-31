What Are Your Favorite Indy 500 Memories?

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they will put together a montage of highlights for the Indianapolis 500 dating back to 1946. Throughout the course of the show, Jake and Mike will share stories, opinions, and memories from those races that they witnessed, were told about, or had close friends tell them about the race. Additionally, there is one special montage at the end of the show that you will not want to miss that follows some legendary commercials that Mike and Jake remember vividly.