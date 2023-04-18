Could The Colts Luck Into C.J Stroud?

In the lead up to the NFL Draft, the narrative for the Colts has been that they will draft whichever quarterback is remaining with the 4th overall pick.

By most predictions, that quarterback would be Kentucky’s Will Levis. Some trains of thought had the Colts potentially picking between Levis and Anthony Richardson from Florida. Almost everyone had C.J Stroud off the board by the time the Cardinals pick at 3. However, rumors are now circulating that the Colts might find themselves in a much more favorable position.

Instead of quarterbacks going with the first 3 picks, we could instead see the Colts having their choice of Stroud, Richardson, or Levis. This would of course require the Texans to pass on drafting a quarterback, and the Cardinals to sit on the 3rd pick instead of trading it to a QB needy team. As recently as a week ago, this would have seemed far-fetched, but now it is a distinct possibility.

The question of course, is what would cause Stroud to drop down to #4? Whatever it is that is giving teams hesitancy, will that ultimately affect the Colts decision should they have the option to draft him? These are questions that can only be answered when the Colts go on the clock on April 27th.

JMV was joined by ESPN draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid during Tuesday’s show. They dove into the rumors surrounding the QB’s in the draft, specifically C.J Stroud, and why he could be sliding down draft boards. They also talked about what might lead the Texans to bypass drafting a quarterback despite their obvious need, and if the Colts should try and select Stroud should he fall to them.

Listen to those conversations, and more, below!