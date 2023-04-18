Listen Live
The Fan Midday Show

Is There Any Clarity On Colts’ NFL Draft Plans?

Published on April 18, 2023

NFL Combine

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

We stand nine days away from the 2023 NFL Draft and the culmination of months of speculation surrounding what the Indianapolis Colts will do in the first round. And yet, the it remains to be seen if the Colts have made up their mind on what they will do.

For weeks it looked like, if they wanted a quarterback, Indy had only two real options in front of them.

They could take a chance on the dynamic quarterback from Florida in Anthony Richardson who has arguably the highest ceiling but needs the right system and staff to fix his accuracy issues.

Or they could take a swing on the QB with the monster arm out of Kentucky in Will Levis, knowing that he has a strong floor but needs to clean up his decision making and awareness.

Both quarterbacks carry the label of project, but the hopeful thought is that new head coach Shane Steichen can mold either one into a franchise player.

There it is. Two options at quarterback for one big Colts decision.

Enter the Houston Texans. A franchise that continues to proudly answer “no” to the question, “you’re smarter than that aren’t you?”.

Reports circled the league late last week that the Texans have their heart set on Bryce Young with the #2 pick and if he goes #1 to the Panthers they might not take a QB

That would open the door for a (previously thought impossible) third option for the Indianapolis Colts; CJ Stroud.

The Ohio State Buckeye prospect has been projected as high as the top pick in this draft class and would arguably be too good to pass on if he falls outside the Top-2.

So not only do we not have an official word on who the Colts will take, but now we’ve added another potential option?

Incredible.

One thing is for certain, the NFL Draft is nine days away and we aren’t any closer to learning what the Colts will do.

For more clarity and insight on the situation The Fan Midday Show turned to The Dean Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4.

Over the course of our chat Chappy spoke on:

  • where he feels the Colts are nine days out from Draft Day
  • the rumors about the Texans not taking a QB at #2
  • other needs for the Colts going into the draft
  • the chances the Colts don’t take a QB in the first round after all

Check out our full conversation with The Dean Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4 below and keep listening to The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.

