Is There Any Clarity On Colts’ NFL Draft Plans?

We stand nine days away from the 2023 NFL Draft and the culmination of months of speculation surrounding what the Indianapolis Colts will do in the first round. And yet, the it remains to be seen if the Colts have made up their mind on what they will do.

For weeks it looked like, if they wanted a quarterback, Indy had only two real options in front of them.

They could take a chance on the dynamic quarterback from Florida in Anthony Richardson who has arguably the highest ceiling but needs the right system and staff to fix his accuracy issues.

Is Anthony Richardson the most intriguing QB in the 2023 Draft? @GVOaant 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC 📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/tEzEZombWs — NFL (@NFL) April 18, 2023

Or they could take a swing on the QB with the monster arm out of Kentucky in Will Levis, knowing that he has a strong floor but needs to clean up his decision making and awareness.

.@will_levis breaks down why he’s ready to make his impact in the NFL 💪 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC 📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8ikGCV43s5 — NFL (@NFL) April 17, 2023

Both quarterbacks carry the label of project, but the hopeful thought is that new head coach Shane Steichen can mold either one into a franchise player.

There it is. Two options at quarterback for one big Colts decision.

Enter the Houston Texans. A franchise that continues to proudly answer “no” to the question, “you’re smarter than that aren’t you?”.

Reports circled the league late last week that the Texans have their heart set on Bryce Young with the #2 pick and if he goes #1 to the Panthers they might not take a QB

That would open the door for a (previously thought impossible) third option for the Indianapolis Colts; CJ Stroud.

The Ohio State Buckeye prospect has been projected as high as the top pick in this draft class and would arguably be too good to pass on if he falls outside the Top-2.

If Bryce Young goes Pick 1 to the Panthers and then the Texans PASS on CJ Stroud at Pick 2… That’s going to be one of those moments where we look back on it for years to come and just think: “HOW THE HELL DID THEY LET THAT HAPPEN?!”pic.twitter.com/JpTLINhpW3 — Matt FF Dynasty 🏈 (@MattFFDynasty) April 18, 2023

So not only do we not have an official word on who the Colts will take, but now we’ve added another potential option?

.@AdamSchefter just bet @danorlovsky7 that two QBs won’t be selected before the Colts at No. 4 overall 😳 🤝 “Indianapolis may be sitting there with its pick of the litter. Anthony Richardson, or Will Levis or C.J. Stroud. pic.twitter.com/BS3A1CjR14 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 17, 2023

Incredible.

One thing is for certain, the NFL Draft is nine days away and we aren’t any closer to learning what the Colts will do.

For the ’23 draft, we have many options. With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB—-or trade up and take a QB—-OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB—-Or NOT🙂 All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/OMRpt2KkGI — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 16, 2023

For more clarity and insight on the situation The Fan Midday Show turned to The Dean Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4.

Over the course of our chat Chappy spoke on:

where he feels the Colts are nine days out from Draft Day

the rumors about the Texans not taking a QB at #2

other needs for the Colts going into the draft

the chances the Colts don’t take a QB in the first round after all

