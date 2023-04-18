Are The Colts Realistically In Line For One of the Top Two QBs?

The Colts sit at No. 4 in the NFL Draft and up to this point the talk has been whether they’ll take Will Levis or Anthony Richardson or potentially look for a potentially generational defensive talent. None of the talk has been about them getting Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Until now, that is.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dan Orlovsky placed a bet on Monday’s edition of NFL Live on the Colts possibly landing one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft, suggesting the Texans would bypass a QB at No. 2 as well as the Cardinals at No. 3 having the Colts with the choice of C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson fall right into their lap. Could it be possible? Would the Colts take Stroud over the other two and why is the Ohio State product all of a sudeen seeing his draft stock take a hit?

We talked about that as well as the possibility of him being hard to coach, a notion that Michael Lombardi has heard recently.