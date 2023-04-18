How Should Colts Handle Potential Draft Scenarios?

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s part of the daily draft prep routine around NFL complexes right now.

How is the draft going to play out, and how do we react to that when it’s time to be on the clock?

For the Colts, that means trying to project what the Panthers will do at No. 1, the Texans at No. 2 and the Cardinals at No. 3.

So let’s play out some of those scenarios:

Trade up to 3

The thought here is the Colts can’t take the chance in waiting on a QB to fall to them.

Many believe the draft truly starts with what the Cardinals decide to do at 3.

Reports are out there the Cardinals have fielded trade interest from a half dozen teams, presumably QB-curious franchises.

So there’s going to be some urgency and trade calls dilemma for the Cardinals.

Cost for this move would likely mean the Colts are giving up some Day 2 pick (Round 2 or 3), so a notable price tag is there to move up.

Is that worth it if the Colts do have a separation on the QBs left on the board when the Cardinals get on the clock at No. 3?

Stay at 4

The thought here is the Colts are content with getting the third choice, or potentially the fourth choice at quarterback.

This doesn’t mean the Colts will be getting the third or fourth ‘best’ QB, but it does mean they’ll have to dodge (likely) multiple quarterback selections before they get on the clock.

By staying put, the Colts will maintain the rest of their draft capital, which obviously aids the QB support they need to try and achieve in this draft.

A lot of this decision will have impact from what Houston does at 2.

If they don’t go QB, that means the Colts will have 2 of these 3 quarterbacks available to them at 4: Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud (assuming the Panthers take Bryce Young at No. 1).

If the Texans do go QB, then the Colts will have more decisions to make on their level of contentment with the QBs left on the board.

Trade back

Many Colts fans would shutter at such an idea.

If you are going to suffer through a 4-12-1 season, isn’t the ‘reward’ to draft a generational type talent at a position of major importance?

So let’s say some combination of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson go with the first 3 picks.

Would the Colts want to bypass an Anthony Richardson/Will Levis and look to move back?

We know trading back is something Chris Ballard loves to do in drafts.

And he’s shown an ability to find hits at other spots in a draft.

What if the Colts traded back and got a 2024 1st rounder out of the return? Would that be enticing enough, considering the early chatter on the QBs (and Marvin Harrison Jr.) in 2024?

So much of this debate revolves around the return the Colts would get in such a situation.

Of course, many believe it’s time to finally take a swing at QB, and won’t even entertain the idea of a trade back.