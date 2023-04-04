Colts Workout Top 4 Rookie QB’s  

After deciding not to send a large group of scouts to any of the pro days for the consensus top 4 quarterbacks in this year’s draft, the Colts are getting a closer look.

The team held private workouts for C.J Stroud and Bryce Young on Monday. In addition, they plan on having Kentucky’s Will Levis workout Thursday, while Florida QB Anthony Richardson will work out for them in Gainesville at some point.

For Levis, Stroud, and Young, the Colts only sent a handful of area scouts to their respective pro days. Meanwhile, they sent chief personnel executive Morocco Brown to Richardson’s. Despite the likelihood that Stroud and Young will almost certainly be off the board by the time the Colts make their selection with the 4th overall pick, it seems the team is doing its due diligence and getting a close eye at all the young signal callers about to enter the league.

