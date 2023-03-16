Who Are The Kent State Golden Flashes?

On Friday night, the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Mid-American Conference tournament champions Kent State Golden Flashes. Former assistant coach at IU underneath Kelvin Sampson from 2006-2008 is in his twelfth season at the helm of program. His team will enter Friday night’s contest 28-6 with losses to Charleston (74-72), Houston (49-44), Gonzaga (73-66), Northern Illinois (86-76), Akron (67-55), and Ball State (82-70). They are led in scoring by their fifth year senior point guard Sincere Carry at 17.6 points per game.

The head coach of one of the team that was able to knock off Kent State in Michael Lewis of Ball State joined the Fan Midday Show with Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook on Thursday afternoon to provide a scouting report on the Golden Flashes. Other topics that Lewis discussed with Noe and Cook were:

Tip-off from Albany, New York between the Hoosiers and Golden Flashes is tentatively set for 9:55pm eastern. Don Fischer, Eric Suhr, and John Herrick will have all the coverage starting at 8:45pm eastern on our sister station, 93.1 WIBC.

