Several Colts Starters Now Officially Free Agents

INDIANAPOLIS – In typical Chris Ballard fashion, he’s letting several of his own starting free agents hit the open market.

How many will Ballard try to bring back though?

We know Tyquan Lewis is returning on a one-year deal.

E.J. Speed is also back on a 2-year contract.

Special teams ace Ashton Dulin is also returning to Indy, also on a two-year deal.

On the reverse of that, Bobby Okereke is off to play for the Giants (with his return always unlikely) and Brandon Facyson is heading back to play for the Raiders.

With free agency officially underway as of Wednesday at 4:00 PM, the following names below are on the open market, free to officially sign with any NFL team.

Here are the Colts free agents now on the open market:

WR-Parris Campbell (Age: 25): What a feeling Campbell must have after playing all 17 games this season. Entering his 4th NFL season, Campbell had combined to play 15 career games. Not only was Campbell available this year, he produced at a pretty nice level. Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards this season. There is mutual interest on this marriage extending past 2023. Will that continue as the wide receiver market starts to play out?

OT-Dennis Kelly (Age: 32): The Colts signed the Purdue product at the start of camp. Kelly started 3 games for the Colts, with the team opting to go for the younger Bernhard Raimann as the left tackle issues began.

OT-Matt Pryor (Age: 27): Believing Pryor could be an every-week left tackle for the Colts ended up being the wrong decision. Pryor got benched at left tackle in 2022, moved to right guard, and got benched there, too. Pryor started the first 9 games of the season before he was moved to a reserve role upon the arrival of Jeff Saturday.

DE-Yannick Ngakoue (Age: 27): Ngakoue gave the Colts availability (played in 15 of 17 games) and production (9.5 sacks) they haven’t had in years off the edge. Still though, it doesn’t feel like Ngakoue had the most impactful double-digit season. How much will the return of Gus Bradley influence how the Colts entertain keeping Ngakoue around? Seems not much after the Colts signed Samson Ebukam to a 3-year deal on Tuesday.

DE-Ben Banogu (Age: 26): Honestly, it’s a bit of an accomplishment Bangou finished out his rookie contract still in Indy. He never looked like a reliable defensive end, on any down, and was a major miss as a second-round pick. Banogu didn’t have a sack, QB hit or tackle for loss in 115 defensive snaps this season.

DT-Byron Cowart (Age: 26): Similar to Williams, it was curious what the role would be for the talented Cowart considering the invested youth at defensive tackle. Cowart played the most behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart though, logging 227 defensive snaps.

LB-Bobby Okereke (Age: 26): Signing with the Giants on a 4-year deal.

CB-Brandon Facyson (Age: 28): Signing with the Raiders on a 1-year deal.

CB-Tony Brown (Age: 26): Brown was one of the more important special teams guys for the Colts in 2022. He also had a few nickel reps late in the year with Kenny Moore sidelined due to his ankle injury, until Gus Bradley opted for a third safety (Julian Blackmon) in that slot role. The cornerback depth chart has some definite questions, with the trade of Stephon Gilmore adding to that.

S-Rodney McLeod (Age: 32): Like Mike Adams and Mike Mitchell before him, McLeod was a really nice find for the Colts. He took over for Nick Cross in September and started every game the rest of the season. Given his age, does McLeod still want to play?

S-Armani Watts (Age: 26): Watts got hurt in the final preseason game and never played for the Colts in 2022. He was thought to be a special team body in coming over from Kansas City this offseason.

P-Matt Haack (Age: 28): With Rigoberto Sanchez expected to return from his torn Achilles, it’s unlikely Haack will be back. Haack was a decent fill-in for Sanchez, but the latter is definitely a weapon the Colts missed.