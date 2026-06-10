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Join JMV at FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale on His 2026 Tavern Tour!

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A glass of whiskey on the rocks with the "Tavern Tour 26" logo and branding for The Fan radio station and Foxgardin Kitchen & Ale.
  • Date/time: Jun 11, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale
  • Address: 215 South Main St., Fortville, IN

The wait is over! 🙌 JMV’s 2026 Tavern Tour is officially hitting the road!

Join us at FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale in Fortville on Thursday, June 11th for the first stop of the tour, proudly sponsored by the Indiana Standardbred Association. Catch the show LIVE from 3PM–6PM, grab a drink, and help us #TavernItUp! 🍻

Check out FoxGardin’s menu + more ▶️ www.foxgardin.com/foxgardin-kitchen-ale

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