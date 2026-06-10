Join JMV at FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale on His 2026 Tavern Tour!

The wait is over! 🙌 JMV’s 2026 Tavern Tour is officially hitting the road!

Join us at FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale in Fortville on Thursday, June 11th for the first stop of the tour, proudly sponsored by the Indiana Standardbred Association. Catch the show LIVE from 3PM–6PM, grab a drink, and help us #TavernItUp! 🍻

Check out FoxGardin’s menu + more ▶️ www.foxgardin.com/foxgardin-kitchen-ale