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Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer

Whether it’s a casual toss of a bean bag or an intense match of Spikeball, outdoor games bring people together in a way that feels effortless and fun.

Published on June 10, 2026

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Cornhole game with blue bags
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Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer

Summer is the perfect time to step outside, soak up the sunshine, and embrace the simple joys of outdoor play.

There’s something magical about gathering friends and family, setting up a game in the backyard, and letting the laughter and friendly competition take over.

Whether it’s a casual toss of a bean bag or an intense match of Spikeball, outdoor games bring people together in a way that feels effortless and fun.

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What makes outdoor games so special is their ability to cater to everyone.

From kids to grandparents, there’s a game for every age and skill level.

They encourage movement, creativity, and connection, all while providing a break from screens and the daily grind.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer.

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1. Cornhole

A backyard classic, Cornhole is a game of skill and precision. Players take turns tossing bean bags onto a raised board with a hole at the far end, aiming to score points by landing on the board or sinking the bag through the hole. It’s easy to play, fun for all ages, and perfect for cookouts or casual gatherings.

2. Bottle Bash

Bottle Bash combines frisbee throwing with target practice. Teams take turns trying to knock a bottle off a pole using a frisbee, while the opposing team attempts to catch both the frisbee and the bottle before they hit the ground. It’s fast-paced, competitive, and a great way to test your reflexes.

3. Fowling

A creative mix of football and bowling, Fowling challenges players to knock down bowling pins by throwing a football. It’s a unique and exciting game that blends accuracy with a touch of athleticism, making it a hit at tailgates and outdoor parties.

4. Badminton

A timeless favorite, Badminton is a fast-paced game where players use rackets to hit a shuttlecock over a net. Whether you’re playing singles or doubles, it’s a great way to get moving and enjoy some friendly competition. Plus, it’s easy to set up in any backyard.

5. KanJam

KanJam is a frisbee-based game that’s all about teamwork and precision. Players aim to hit or slot the frisbee into a can-like target, earning points for accuracy. It’s simple to learn, highly addictive, and perfect for beach days or backyard hangouts.

6. Kickball

A nostalgic favorite, Kickball is like baseball but with a big rubber ball. Players kick the ball and run bases while the opposing team tries to tag them out. It’s a fantastic game for larger groups and brings out the kid in everyone.

7. Bocce Ball

Bocce Ball is a relaxing yet strategic game where players roll balls to get as close as possible to a smaller target ball, called the pallino. It’s easy to play on grass or sand and is perfect for players of all ages and skill levels.

8. Foursquare

A playground classic, Foursquare is a fast-moving game where players bounce a ball between four squares, trying to eliminate opponents by making tricky plays. It’s simple, fun, and a great way to bring some nostalgia to your backyard.

9. SpikeBall

Spikeball is an energetic, volleyball-inspired game played with a small trampoline-like net. Teams of two take turns spiking the ball off the net, aiming to outmaneuver their opponents. It’s fast-paced, competitive, and perfect for active groups.

10. Horsehoes

A timeless outdoor game, Horseshoes is all about tossing metal horseshoes around a stake in the ground. It’s a game of skill and precision that’s easy to set up and enjoy, whether you’re at a picnic, barbecue, or family reunion.

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