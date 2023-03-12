Colts Wise To Bring Tyquan Lewis Back For Another Chance

INDIANAPOLIS – For a second straight year, the Colts are bringing Tyquan Lewis back on a one-year deal.

And for a second straight offseason Lewis is rehabbing a ruptured patellar tendon (different knee) after missing the back half of last year.

Joel Erickson from the Indianapolis Star reported Lewis is returning to the Colts on a one-year deal at $2.1 million.

That length and price tag is exactly the range we thought would be there for Lewis this offseason.

Lewis, 28, has had awful injury luck in his NFL career.

In 5 NFL seasons, Lewis has shown though (when healthy) he can be a consistent and versatile piece along the defensive line.

But you can’t ignore the health concerns for the 28-year-old.

Lewis, who was a 2nd round pick back in 2018, has played double-digit games just once in his 5 years in the league. He’s missed 34 of a possible 82 games in his career.

When Lewis was available last year, Gus Bradley used him quite a bit.

Outside of DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart and Kwity Paye, Lewis is probably the 4th most trusted defensive lineman. Those four, plus, Dayo Odeyingbo are now all under contract through 2023. Yannick Ngakoue is a free agent.

Lewis is a guy the Colts have felt comfortable lining up outside on early downs, and offering some rush ability inside on passing downs.

Yes, the health of Lewis is a concern, and it’s why he wasn’t going to garner some major, multi-year contract for a second straight offseason.

Still though, given Lewis’ versatility, earned trust and consistency, giving him a super injury incentive one-year deal makes a lot of sense.

The fact the Colts continue to give Lewis chances—along with signing him before free agency starts—even after suffering such serious injuries, shows you what they think he brings.