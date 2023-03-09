Where Does Addressing The Offensive Line Rank For The Colts?

As the Colts begin the 2023 NFL Offseason the break downs and analysis of what they will do at quarterback continues to dominate the conversation here in Indy. It’s no surprise considering the struggles at the most important position in the sport that the Colts have had the last few seasons.

Despite this, one issue that has gone under radar or isn’t talked about enough are the missteps by the at one point “world’s best offensive line” that the Colts had assembled. After a number of strong seasons, cracks started to show in the 2021 campaign and the entire dam broke wide open in 2022.

While it is reasonable to point out that last year’s man under center in, Matt Ryan, was not able to cover up those holes the way a more mobile quarterback could, the fact remains that obvious regression took place in the trenches for Indy.

Regardless of whether the Colts actually draft a QB this year, (which I think they will), or if they kick the tires on an available option like Lamar Jackson, they would be doing a disservice to that individual if they don’t make fixing and adjusting the offensive line a priority.

Who knows? Perhaps new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. is exactly what this group needs to get back to form.

Either way, it’s still a known issue for the Colts front office. Is it one they are willing to put at the top of their to-do list with Free Agency set to start next week though?

For the answer to that question and more on the Colts offseason goals, The Fan Midday Show spoke with Colts beat writer for The Athletic James Boyd.

During the chat James discussed:

how important fixing the O-Line is to Indy

if the Colts should go after a long term answer at left tackle during Free Agency

what his takeaways were on the QB class following the NFL Combine

Lamar Jackson as an option for QB needy teams

other position the Colts must prioritize when free agency begins

Listen to our full conversation with James Boyd below and don't miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.