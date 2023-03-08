2023 Colts Free Agent Watch: Tyquan Lewis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Tyquan Lewis luck is, frankly, awful.
For a second straight year Lewis is hitting free agency rehabbing a ruptured patellar in his knee (the opposite knee from 2021).
He’s doing so once again after showing that, when healthy, he can be a consistent and versatile piece along the defensive line.
But you can’t ignore the health concerns for the 28-year-old.
Lewis, who was a 2nd round pick back in 2018, has played double-digit games just once in his 5 years in the league. He’s missed 34 of a possible 82 games in his career.
When Lewis was available though last year, Gus Bradley used him quite a bit.
Outside of DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart and Kwity Paye, Lewis is probably the 4th most trusted defensive lineman.
Lewis is a guy the Colts have felt comfortable lining up outside on early downs, and offering some rush ability inside on passing downs.
Yes, the health of Lewis is a concern, and it’s why he’s not going to garner some major, multi-year contract for a second straight year.
Still though, given Lewis’ versatility and consistency, giving him a super injury incentive one-year deal would make a lot of sense.
The Colts have a couple of interesting defensive end/defensive line decisions to make in free agency with Yannick Ngakoue and Lewis.
