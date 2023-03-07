2023 Colts Free Agent Watch: Parris Campbell

INDIANAPOLIS – Parris Campbell needed the 2022 season he had so badly.

Campbell was running out of NFL opportunities heading into last season.

In Campbell’s first three years in the league, he played 7 games, 2 games and 6 games.

His production in those games hardly sniffed the second-round expectation many in his own draft class was already reaching.

Not only did Campbell prove he can stay healthy in the contract year that was in 2022, but he also was a nice option for the Colts slew of quarterbacks.

Campbell played in all 17 games last year, catching 63 balls for 623 yards and 3 touchdowns.

It was exactly what Campbell needed to continue his NFL career and earn a nice pay day this offseason.

The Colts do not have much wide receiver depth with the skillset that Campbell can bring to the slot position.

Giving Campbell some major contract in the 3 or 4-year length is probably premature.

But he’s earned a return to Indy, on the shorter side, with some injury incentives still involved in the contract.

As Reggie Wayne tries to further the growth of Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce outside, a healthy Campbell is a nice slot option.

One thing to note at wide receiver, this year’s free agent class at wideout lacks a lot of fanfare.

It’ll be interesting to see if Frank Reich and the Panthers look into Campbell at all.