What Is The NFL Combine Like For The Prospects?

NFL Combine - Day 4

The final steps on the journey to getting selected in the NFL Draft begin for prospects all over the country this week at the NFL Combine here in Indianapolis.

For as much we love the Combine, it’s easy to forget how impactful this week can be on the young prospects that hope to hear their name called in April’s Draft.

Sure, we as fans and media get to see the combine in-person or on television and we can see all the highlights shared on social media.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t answer two of the most fascinating questions that this week presents; how is the psyche of the future stars of the league impacted by this event and what goes into one of their last chances to make an impression on front offices around the league before Draft Day.

Tuesday on The Fan Midday Show we turned to 8-year offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz as he shares what his combine process was like and how today’s athlete approaches these final steps before potentially reaching their dreams of making it to the NFL.

Geoff also spoke with us on:

  • the current state of the Colts and what he feels they should do this offseason
  • if the height of Bryce Young is a legitimate concern
  • which quarterbacks fit best into the long-term goals of the Colts
  • USC and UCLA leaving his Pac-12 for the Big Ten
  • what the interviews with teams are like for the draft prospects

Listen to our full conversation with the icon Geoff Schwartz below and don’t miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.

