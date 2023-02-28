What Is The NFL Combine Like For The Prospects?

The final steps on the journey to getting selected in the NFL Draft begin for prospects all over the country this week at the NFL Combine here in Indianapolis.

Before he was the 2022 OPOY…@jjettas2 was flying at the 2020 Combine 🛩 📺: 2023 #NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/SbVlh5TELX — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2023

For as much we love the Combine, it’s easy to forget how impactful this week can be on the young prospects that hope to hear their name called in April’s Draft.

After running a 4.33 and absolutely crushing the 2019 Combine, @dkm14 called his family in tears to share the news 🥹 ⁰⁰📺: 2023 #NFLCombine begins March 2nd on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/9CkmHhX2xH — NFL (@NFL) February 26, 2023

Sure, we as fans and media get to see the combine in-person or on television and we can see all the highlights shared on social media.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t answer two of the most fascinating questions that this week presents; how is the psyche of the future stars of the league impacted by this event and what goes into one of their last chances to make an impression on front offices around the league before Draft Day.

Tuesday on The Fan Midday Show we turned to 8-year offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz as he shares what his combine process was like and how today’s athlete approaches these final steps before potentially reaching their dreams of making it to the NFL.

Geoff also spoke with us on:

the current state of the Colts and what he feels they should do this offseason

if the height of Bryce Young is a legitimate concern

which quarterbacks fit best into the long-term goals of the Colts

USC and UCLA leaving his Pac-12 for the Big Ten

what the interviews with teams are like for the draft prospects

Listen to our full conversation with the icon Geoff Schwartz below and don’t miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.