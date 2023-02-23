Pacers Return To Action Tonight Against Celtics

After a much-needed respite, the Pacers return from the All-Star break tonight with a tough matchup against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics.

The Pacers started the season on a surprising run of success, before All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered an injury against the Knicks in January that derailed the team’s momentum. Even after Haliburton returned, the struggles continued. The Pacers, who were at one point a trendy pick to sneak into the playoffs, now sees itself in play for the lottery for the 2nd straight year. The blue-and-gold enter tonight’s contest with a record of 26-34, while the Celtics are the top team in the Eastern conference, sitting at 42-17.

Listen to JMV’s conversation with Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana and more below!