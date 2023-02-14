Can Shane Steichen Turn The Colts Back Into Contenders?

Our long local nightmare is finally over! On Tuesday afternoon the Colts ended their exhaustive head coaching search by naming Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen the 21st head coach in franchise history.

Shane Steichen speaks to the media for the first time as Colts Head Coach. #ForTheShoe https://t.co/lHnQTSsPCc — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

Steichen has made impressive strides as an offensive coordinator over the years, guiding Chargers QB Justin Herbert to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 and helping mold Eagles QB Jalen Hurts into one of the top quarterbacks in the league this past season. Those are both high level resume bullet points that gave the franchise plenty of confidence in Steichen to develop the team’s next franchise QB (who in all likelihood will be taken in April’s NFL Draft).

The #Colts have had 8 different starting QBs over the last 5 seasons and were last in PPG (15.8) last season. Shane Steichen has helped develop two of the NFL’s best young QBs in Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2023

On top of that, he helped form the Eagles into one of the best offenses in the league last year which resulted in an NFC Championship and an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Conference championships and opportunities to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy have always been at the top of the list for Colts owner Jim Irsay. That combined with how putrid the Colts offense was last year, makes Steichen’s arrival a moment to be hopeful and restore belief that Indy can one day get back to that level.

At the end of the day though, it all comes down to getting the quarterback right and building this new era of Colts football the right way. That will be the hope for Indianapolis, that general manager Chris Ballard and Coach Steichen can work together to build the franchise, that hasn’t been to an AFC Championship game in nearly a decade, back into a contender.

The coaching hire might be behind the Colts, but the real work to make this team into a true threat in the NFL begins now.

The right man for the job. pic.twitter.com/VyRlAJJrKF — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

