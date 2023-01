Come Join JMV for one of our favorite reoccurring remote events of the year – Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots – PLAYOFF EDITION!

On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul joins JMV on the air and they go through their weekend NFL picks and then discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game!

Tune-in on Thursdays from 3PM – 6PM. OR JOIN US: