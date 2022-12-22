Quenton Nelson Makes Pro Bowl; Colts Have Five Alternates

INDIANAPOLIS – It’ll be a far cry from last year.

After leading the NFL with 7 Pro Bowlers last season, the Colts are sending just one in the 2023 version.

That would be Quenton Nelson, who is going to the Pro Bowl for the 5th time in 5 NFL seasons. Nelson is the first Colt to accomplish that feat, and the 37th player in NFL history to do so.

On the alternate front (which extends to 5 players at each position), the Colts had 5 players make that list: RB-Jonathan Taylor, DE-Yannick Ngakoue, DT-DeForest Buckner, LB-Zaire Franklin, CB-Stephon Gilmore.

Two of the more deserving Colts, who would be the closest to a ‘snub’ in 2022, would be DT-Grover Stewart (who was not even chosen as an alternate) and LB-Zaire Franklin.

Stewart has been one of the most disruptive defensive tackles in the NFL this season. He’s tied for 2nd among NFL defensive tackles in solo tackles (42).

Franklin ranks 4th in the NFL in tackles and could very well challenge Shaquille Leonard’s franchise-record of 163 tackles.

What hurt Stewart and Franklin is a lack of name recognition, with both really emerging in this season.

The NFL has adopted a different format to the normal Pro Bowl ‘game.’ It’ll be a skills competition, instead of a game, which had become a glorified two-hand touch exhibition.

The Eagles had the most Pro Bowlers this season, with 8 selections.