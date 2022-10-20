Colts Can Steal Momentum From Titans In AFC South Title Chase

It feels crazy to already be talking about the battle for a division championship when we aren’t even half way through the season. With the way the NFL schedule AFC South contests for the Colts however, the winner of the division make look back on Sunday’s game against Tennessee as a turning point.

.@Colts head coach Frank Reich: “All roads go through Nashville” in the AFC South. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 19, 2022

The reason is because, after Sunday, the Colts will have already played five of their six games on the schedule. You read that right. It’s not even November and the Colts only have one AFC South game remaining after they play Tennessee on Sunday.

Now teams have done poorly in their divisional games before, yet have still been able to win the division by having more success across the entire NFL regular season. Still, the easiest way to put yourself in position to win the South is by racking up the Ws in these division games. So far the Colts are 1-3 against the AFC South with that only win coming last week when the Jacksonville Jaguars came into town.

Seven weeks into the regular season and it appears the Colts and the Titans are locked in the two horse race for the division that many predicted at the start of the year. Plenty of games are still on the schedule, but the chance for momentum and tiebreakers are on the line this Sunday in Nashville.

Thursday on The Dan Dakich Show the Voice of the Colts Matt Taylor stopped by to look back at Indy’s come from behind victory over Jacksonville and give his keys to a Colts win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Matt also talked to us about:

the status of star running back Jonathan Taylor

the impressive statistical start to the year for Matt Ryan

the need for Ryan to take better care of the football

the struggles of the offensive line

why EJ Speed has greatly impressed him this season

the continued growth of rookie WR Alec Pierce

Matt Taylor below and don't miss The Dan Dakich Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.