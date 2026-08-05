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Daniel Jones on Year 2, Recovery, and Colts Camp | Interview

"I feel like I'm in a good spot," he said. "Feeling quicker, more explosive, kind of every day trying to continue to progress."

Published on August 5, 2026
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Daniel Jones on Year 2, Recovery, and Colts Camp | Interview

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones joined the Fan Morning Show live from training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, and the story starts with his health. About eight months removed from Achilles surgery, Jones says he’s trending in the right direction.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” he said. “Feeling quicker, more explosive, kind of every day trying to continue to progress.”

His mindset after surgery was familiar. Jones, who has battled back from an ACL injury before, gave himself roughly 48 hours before refocusing. “You’re always training for something,” he said. “Now my work has to be geared toward my Achilles.”

RELATED | Daniel Jones NFL Career Injury History

Jones took ownership this offseason, organizing a Florida workout trip with his receivers, though he admits he was the last one to dinner. “The most valuable part is the time off the field,” he said. “Going to dinner, playing golf, getting to know guys.”

He credits head coach Shane Steichen for reshaping his confidence.

“He’s aggressive. He wants to take the shot,” Jones said. “To feel a coach who wants to give you those chances—if it doesn’t work, we’ve got another one—that’s a fun way to play quarterback.”

Last season’s 6-1 start fuels him, but so does the lesson that followed.

RELATED | Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones On Returning To Indy!

“In the NFL, it’s about 17 weeks and into the playoffs,” he said. “You’ve got to sustain it.” That fire showed in his viral “sounds like y’all didn’t know” moment after beating the Chargers.

Jones also honors late high school teammate Sean Bonner through Mission 34, supporting mental health awareness with his cleats. Now healthy and embracing year two, he’s grateful for the community around him. “It’s awesome to feel the support here.”

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