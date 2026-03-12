Listen Live
Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones On Returning To Indy!

Published on March 12, 2026

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts and Daniel Jones are running it back for a 2nd season. 

That was the widely expected move heading into the offseason following a 2025 campaign that started strong and then fell apart after Jones went down with an Achilles injury, and that became the reality on Wednesday when Jones agreed on a 2-year deal worth up to $100 million after incentives. Jones will now try to prove that his play through the first half of the season was not a flash in the pan, but something sustainable. He will also have to prove that he can stay healthy; to date, Jones has only played a full season once in his seven NFL seasons.  

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Daniel Jones hopped on the show to talk about re-signing with the Colts. He and John also discussed his recovery from the Achilles injury, his expectation that he will play in Week 1 of the 2026 season, the return and impact of wide receiver Alec Pierce, and more! Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

