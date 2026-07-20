Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty 5 Colts With Most To Prove In 2026 Season INDIANAPOLIS – Proving yourself because of financial reasons, health reasons, investment reasons. Our annual “most to prove” list could also be viewed as the Colts with the most pressure on them for 2026. Who are the Colts with the most to prove in the 2026 season?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Daniel Jones: Health. Money. Legit quarterback status. Daniel Jones has gobs of pressure on him entering the 2026 season. Some of that is rooted in the reality of the position. But also some has to do with Jones’ career, now entering a 7th season. Jones has struggled with the ability to stay healthy. And while showing some flashes of strong play (like the first two months of last season), he’s been unable to string that together on a consistent basis. No Colts player has more to prove in ’26 than Jones.

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty Sauce Gardner: Honestly, I could probably interchange Daniel Jones or Sauce Gardner on this list. Yes, Gardner has reached elite status as an NFL cornerback, but that was in another city. With the Colts, the team has given up a pair of first-round picks, plus AD Mitchell, for Gardner. Because of that immense trade capital sent away for Gardner, he’s got quite a lot to prove for his new team.

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty Laiatu Latu : Almost always on this list you will find a former first-round pick needing to cement his status reaching financial decisions for the franchise. That’s where Laiatu Latu enters as a third NFL season is here for him. Latu, the first defensive player chosen in the 2024 Draft, has had moments of promise for sure, but more is needed. The Colts need Latu to take a third-year jump as more as any player on the roster this season.

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty Charvarius Ward Sr.: Having Charvarius Ward Sr. on this list is purely around health. As a former undrafted free agent, Ward has put together an extremely impressive NFL career. He’s reached the highest marks in the game individually, All-Pro. And he’s reached the mountain top from a team standpoint, winning Super Bowls. But after suffering three concussions last season, Ward has to prove he can stay healthier in 2026. Or else an earlier than planned retirement could be coming.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Alec Pierce: In signing one of the most lucrative contracts in Colts history, inevitable proving is there for Pierce. Is he undoubtedly a true No. 1 wideout? Is he ready to be a more complete wideout? Is he ready to make the critical third-down, fourth-quarter catches with the game on the line? That’s what Pierce is now getting paid to do.