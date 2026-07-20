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5 Colts With Most To Prove In 2026 Season

Proving yourself because of financial reasons, health reasons, investment reasons. Who are the Colts with the most to prove in the 2026 season?

Published on July 20, 2026

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  • Daniel Jones must stay healthy and play consistently as Colts QB.
  • Cornerback Sauce Gardner must justify Colts' high draft capital investment.
  • Defensive player Laiatu Latu needs to take a major step forward in year 3.
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

5 Colts With Most To Prove In 2026 Season

INDIANAPOLIS Proving yourself because of financial reasons, health reasons, investment reasons.

Our annual “most to prove” list could also be viewed as the Colts with the most pressure on them for 2026.

Who are the Colts with the most to prove in the 2026 season?

NFL: JUN 01 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Daniel Jones: Health. Money. Legit quarterback status. Daniel Jones has gobs of pressure on him entering the 2026 season. Some of that is rooted in the reality of the position. But also some has to do with Jones’ career, now entering a 7th season. Jones has struggled with the ability to stay healthy. And while showing some flashes of strong play (like the first two months of last season), he’s been unable to string that together on a consistent basis. No Colts player has more to prove in ’26 than Jones.

Indianpolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

Sauce Gardner: Honestly, I could probably interchange Daniel Jones or Sauce Gardner on this list. Yes, Gardner has reached elite status as an NFL cornerback, but that was in another city. With the Colts, the team has given up a pair of first-round picks, plus AD Mitchell, for Gardner. Because of that immense trade capital sent away for Gardner, he’s got quite a lot to prove for his new team.

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Laiatu Latu: Almost always on this list you will find a former first-round pick needing to cement his status reaching financial decisions for the franchise. That’s where Laiatu Latu enters as a third NFL season is here for him. Latu, the first defensive player chosen in the 2024 Draft, has had moments of promise for sure, but more is needed. The Colts need Latu to take a third-year jump as more as any player on the roster this season.

Indianpolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

Charvarius Ward Sr.: Having Charvarius Ward Sr. on this list is purely around health. As a former undrafted free agent, Ward has put together an extremely impressive NFL career. He’s reached the highest marks in the game individually, All-Pro. And he’s reached the mountain top from a team standpoint, winning Super Bowls. But after suffering three concussions last season, Ward has to prove he can stay healthier in 2026. Or else an earlier than planned retirement could be coming.

NFL: JUN 05 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Alec Pierce: In signing one of the most lucrative contracts in Colts history, inevitable proving is there for Pierce. Is he undoubtedly a true No. 1 wideout? Is he ready to be a more complete wideout? Is he ready to make the critical third-down, fourth-quarter catches with the game on the line? That’s what Pierce is now getting paid to do.

NFL: MAY 27 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Others Considered:

You could definitely make cases for several other Colts. How about Anthony Richardson Sr., assuming he’s still with the team. If Richardson gets another chance under center, it’s likely the last heave for the former top-5 pick to not end his Colts career as a draft bust. It’s also a contract year for Josh Downs as he tries to secure a core skill player spot in Indy moving forward. At right tackle, Jalen Travis takes the steady torch from Braden Smith. Travis, a 2024 fourth-round pick, continuing to lock down that spot is a key storyline to this upcoming season. What about Jaylahn Tuimolau? A second-round pick from last year, but had a very quiet rookie season, yet could be in line for a major role in 2026.

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