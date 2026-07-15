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Elite 2027 WR Monshun Sales Challenges Sauce Gardner To 1v1

Local Elite 2027 WR Monshun Sales Challenges Sauce Gardner To 1-on-1

When Gardner opened the floor for questions, Sales didn't hesitate. "Can we 1-on-1?" Gardner, clearly amused, asked Sales who exactly he was coming to see.

Published on July 15, 2026

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Two images of a young Black man in sports uniforms, one in a green jersey and one in a blue jersey, both with expressive facial expressions.
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Local Elite 2027 WR Monshun Sales Challenges Sauce Gardner To 1-on-1

Confidence isn’t something Lawrence North wide receiver Monshun Sales is lacking. The five-star recruit proved it in front of one of the NFL’s best when Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner stopped by Lawrence North High School practice for a Q-Collar collaboration event.

When Gardner opened the floor for questions, Sales didn’t hesitate. “Can we 1-on-1?” he called out from the back of the group. Gardner, clearly amused, asked Sales who exactly he was coming to see. Sales’ answer left no room for doubt: “I’m coming to see you!” His teammates swarmed around the two, cheering him on as the moment played out.

Lawrence North head coach Patrick Mallory didn’t miss the chance to back his player up, telling Gardner that Sales is the No. 1 player in the country. The Colts later shared the exchange on their X account, and it didn’t take long to make the rounds.

The hype isn’t just talk. According to 247Sports, Sales sits at No. 13 overall in the 2027 class and No. 1 among wide receivers, while the other Sports composite has him even higher at No. 7 overall.

As a junior, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound target hauled in 37 catches for 794 yards and nine touchdowns, while also chipping in 56 tackles on defense.

Sales is set to announce his college commitment on July 17, choosing between Alabama, Indiana, Ohio State, and Texas.

Before any of that, though, he and the Wildcats open the season August 21 at home against defending 6A champion Brownsburg.

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