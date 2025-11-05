10 Facts On The Indianapolis Colts Newest Addition, Sauce...
10 Facts On The Indianapolis Colts Newest Addition, Sauce Gardner
The Indianapolis Colts made headlines with a blockbuster trade that brought one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, Sauce Gardner, to their roster.
Known for his lockdown coverage and larger-than-life personality, Gardner is set to make an immediate impact on the Colts’ defense.
The former New York Jets cornerback has already established himself as one of the league’s elite players, earning accolades and respect in just a short time.
But beyond his on-field dominance, there’s so much more to know about the man behind the nickname “Sauce.”
From his college days as a standout at Cincinnati to his unique off-field interests, Gardner’s journey to NFL stardom is as fascinating as his play on the field.
As Colts fans gear up to welcome their newest addition, here are 10 fun facts about Sauce Gardner that you need to know.
1. His Real Name Isn’t Sauce
Sauce Gardner’s real name is Ahmad Gardner. The nickname “Sauce” was given to him by a youth football coach when he was just six years old because of his flashy playing style.
2. He’s a Cincinnati Bearcats Legend
Gardner played college football at the University of Cincinnati, where he became a standout cornerback and helped lead the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
3. Never Allowed a Touchdown in College
One of the most impressive stats about Sauce is that he never allowed a single touchdown in coverage during his entire college career.
4. First-Round NFL Draft Pick
Sauce was selected fourth overall by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him one of the highest-drafted cornerbacks in recent history.
5. Rookie of the Year Honors
In his first NFL season, Sauce Gardner was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, solidifying his status as one of the league’s top young talents.
6. Signature Chain
Sauce is known for his signature “Sauce” chain, a flashy piece of jewelry that perfectly matches his nickname and personality.
7. Loves Hot Sauce
True to his name, Sauce Gardner is a big fan of hot sauce and even partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings to create his own signature sauce called “Sauce Sauce.”
8. Fashion Icon
Sauce is not just a star on the field but also off it. He’s known for his bold and stylish outfits, often making waves on social media with his fashion choices.
9. Big Personality
Sauce is as charismatic as he is talented. His confidence and sense of humor have made him a fan favorite both in the locker room and among NFL fans.
10. Community Focused
Despite his rising fame, Sauce remains grounded and committed to giving back. He’s been involved in various community initiatives, including youth football camps and charity events.