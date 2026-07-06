Listen Live
Close
Colts Coverage

Colts Scouts Take: Florida Defensive End George Gumbs Jr.

Does the Day 3 project still have enough ingredients in the cupboard to cook something up? Our latest Colts scouts take series on Florida defensive end George Gumbs Jr.

Published on July 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts Mandatory Minicamp
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Colts Scouts Take: Florida Defensive End George Gumbs Jr.

INDIANAPOLISDoes the Day 3 project still have enough ingredients in the cupboard to cook something up?

That’s the name of the game quite often when it comes to the NFL Draft.

And the Colts feel like George Gumbs Jr. is going to bring the Colts coaching staff a solid canvas to work with.

“You’re just betting that this guy can figure it out,” Colts southeast area scout Anthony Coughlan says. “Part of that is he’s got talent, got size, and does he have the football smarts and drive to get better? Because you can have potential, but if you’re not going to work at it, it doesn’t matter. (Gumbs) is wired the right way. He’s super into football.

“I just think it’s a great story. This guy pursued football. He walked on at a MAC school and leveled up and then started in the SEC and was now drafted in the NFL. He’s got some stuff to him where he’s really determined, and I’m really high on the person. I think he’s really talented as well.”

Originally a walk-on wideout at Northern Illinois, Gumbs Jr. put on some weight to play tight end before switching sides of the ball to defensive end.

With some promise there, Gumbs Jr. then transferred to Florida where he flashed a bit more as an edge rusher.

Unlike the drafting of Ohio State’s Caden Curry, this defensive end selection is more on how Gumbs tests athletically first, and the hope that there’s a higher ceiling of potential if those traits can be further developed.

“There’s a few things he can still clean up, technique-wise, skillset wise, hand usage, foot usage,” Coughlan adds. “He’s only been rushing for three years…He’s a little green, but I wouldn’t say he’s super raw, though.

“There’s been a good baseline of stuff for us to work with, as far as his skillset. I think what he was able to do athletically really impressed me, personally, and he blew up at the Combine with his numbers, and you could see that on tape, too.”

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Entrepreneurship  |  Cristal Dyer

Assessing the habits of consistently growing small businesses

Lifestyle  |  Rachel Easton

Modern marketing: How strategy vs. execution shapes success

Indianapolis Colts Mandatory Minicamp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Scouts Take: Florida Defensive End George Gumbs Jr.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUL 17 adidas 3SSB Earn Your Stripes Invitational
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Purdue Adds Four-Star Guard Kevin Savage To Loaded 2027 Class

Boston Herald Archive
17 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

The Best NBA Nicknames of All-Time

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels
25 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History

Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Hammer Aces Without Caitlin Clark 84-68

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close