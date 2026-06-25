Millions eligible for IRS refunds: Take the right steps to claim yours
Millions of U.S. taxpayers may qualify to reclaim penalties and interest assessed by the IRS between January 20, 2020, and July 10, 2023. These IRS refunds cover individuals, businesses, estates, and trusts across multiple tax types. Acting before the July 10, 2026, deadline is essential.
The IRS assessed $84.1 billion in civil penalties in fiscal year 2024 alone, according to Bloomberg. A meaningful portion of those charges falls within the pandemic relief window and may be reclaimable. If your account reflects penalties or interest from that period, this guide walks you through who qualifies, how to file, and what you stand to recover.
What Is This Relief and Who Does It Cover?
The Internal Revenue Service set up this relief for people who paid certain penalties or interest charges during the pandemic. It actually covers a wide range of filers, including individuals, businesses, corporations, estates, and trusts.
Tax experts sometimes call this type of payment return an IRS rebate. The relief spans several tax types, including income, employment, estate, gift, and excise taxes.
Do You Qualify for IRS Refunds?
You may qualify if the IRS charged you penalties or interest on a return you filed during the relief period. To check, pull up your IRS account transcript to review your IRS refund status and confirm any charges from that window.
How to File Your Claim
To file an IRS claim, start by gathering your IRS transcripts and matching any penalty or interest entries to the qualifying dates. Form 843 is the tax refund amendment form you use to formally request the money back.
Businesses can work with trusted tax resolution services for businesses when preparing their submission.
Here are some tips that can help your filing go smoothly:
- Mark your submission as a protective claim on the form
- Attach documents showing the penalty dates and amounts
- Keep copies of all records you send to the IRS
- Send Form 843 by certified mail to prove you filed on time
What Happens If You Miss the Deadline?
Most taxpayers need to submit their claim by July 10, 2026, to have it considered. The deadline actually ties to standard refund rules, which set strict cutoffs for claiming money back.
Missing the cutoff could make a valid claim ineligible, regardless of the original charge. Acting before the deadline significantly improves your chances of success.
The refund rules follow two separate tracks. Here are the key facts that affect your specific cutoff:
- The three-year clock starts from the date you originally filed your return
- The two-year clock starts from the date you paid the tax
- The IRS applies whichever deadline falls later to your claim
- Interest charges from the qualifying window can count toward your claim the same as penalties
Claim Your Pandemic-Era IRS Refund Before Time Runs Out
Pandemic-era IRS refunds are available to millions of eligible taxpayers, but claiming them requires deliberate action on your part. Reviewing your IRS transcript, identifying qualifying penalties or interest from the COVID relief window, and filing Form 843 with accurate documentation are the steps that matter most. The July 10, 2026, deadline applies to most claimants, and missing it could forfeit an otherwise valid refund.
Explore our website for more resources and filing guidance because the right information now could mean real money back in your pocket.