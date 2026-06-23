Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Fever Overcome Deficit to Beat Phoenix 86-77

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: JUN 22 Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever trailed by as many as 16 points, but came back to beat the Phoenix Mercury Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 86-77.

Indiana trailed 19-6 at the end of the first quarter and at one point they were behind 19-3. By halftime, though, they tied the game up at 41-41.

They outscored the Mercury 30-11 in the third quarter to create the necessary separation to win. Caitlin Clark scored 24 points and dished out nine assists to lead the Fever in scoring. Kelsey Mitchell had 22 points followed by Monique Billings who finished with a double double (14 points and 10 rebounds). Aliyah Boston also came close to getting a double double (eight points and nine rebounds).

Indiana outrebounded Phoenix 39-30, but the Mercury outscored Indiana in the paint 40-26.

The Fever made 29% of their three-pointers while the Mercury only hit 20% from three-point range.

In the loss, Phoenix was led by Kahleah Copper with 20 points.

The Fever improve to 10-7 on the year while the Mercury dropped to 5-13.

The Fever and Mercury play each other again Wednesday night at 7:30. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Indiana Fever Overcome Deficit to Beat Phoenix 86-77 was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Sauce Gardner Ready To Deliver On Big Colts Trade

Top Public Golf Courses TO Play While Visiting Central Indiana
14 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top Public Golf Courses To Play In Central Indiana

Argentina v Austria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 FIFA World Cup Records of All-Time

Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Overcome Deficit to Beat Phoenix 86-77

Sports  |  D.L. Chandler

Serena Williams To Return To Tennis Court In Singles Play At Wimbledon

27 Items
Athletes  |  tethomas

Who’s On Team USA? Full 2026 USA World Cup Roster

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Query & Company  |  Eddie Garrison

Graham Rahal Explains Incident with Will Power at Road America

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close