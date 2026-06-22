Listen Live
Close
Trending
Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster After 2026 Offseason Program Read Full Story →
Query & Company

Graham Rahal Explains Incident with Will Power at Road America

Did Graham Rahal block Will Power at the end of Sunday's IndyCar race?

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Graham Rahal Explains Incident with Will Power at Road America

Christian Lundgaard captured his second victory of the season after passing David Malukas and Marcus Armstrong in the final ten laps.

On lap 53, the field was under caution briefly because of an engine failure for Armstrong. They went back to racing, and on the final lap, Graham Rahal and Will Power were battling for the final spot of the podium, and it led to Power making contact with the left rear of Rahal.

Graham Rahal joined Query & Company on Monday morning to discuss that entire situation and share his thoughts on the backlash he received for his tweet about Indianapolis crime.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Query & Company  |  Eddie Garrison

Graham Rahal Explains Incident with Will Power at Road America

NFL: OCT 12 Cardinals at Colts
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Quenton Nelson Returns To The NFL’s Top 100 Players List

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Final Four & Championship Week Events – Indianapolis
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mavericks Hire Indiana Native Dusty May as New Head Coach

Arizona v Michigan
11 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Dusty May’s Coaching Timeline

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Breaking News
11 Items

Breaking News

Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster After 2026 Offseason Program

Sports News  |  John Herrick

Atlanta Uses Big Second Half to Overwhelm Indiana Fever 113-96

Indiana Outdoors Header
Indiana Outdoors  |  scottjohnston1

Indiana Outdoors 6/20/26: Birthday Month Continues

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

NFL: MAY 27 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts Depth Chart After Minicamp

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close