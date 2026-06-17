Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Fever Dominate Toronto 113-91, Win Fourth Straight

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: JUN 16 Toronto Tempo at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever won their fourth game in a row Tuesday night by dominating the Toronto Tempo 113-91.

The Fever led by as many as 24 and they shot 52% from the field. They also outrebounded the Tempo 43-27.

Indiana led 53-50 at halftime and outscored Toronto 60-41 in the second half. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana in scoring with 27 points followed by Sophie Cunningham with 24 and Caitlin Clark with 21 points and 14 assists.

Aliyah Boston also had a double double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Laura Juskaite was Toronto’s leading scorer with 19 points. This contest was a part of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, which is an annual in‑season tournament held June 1–17, with the 2026 championship scheduled for June 30. It features the top teams from each conference competing for a $500,000 prize pool and over $200,000 in community‑impact donations. The Fever finished second in the Commissioner’s Cup standings in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Liberty.

The Fever improved to 9-5 with the victory. They play the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at 7:30 pm. You can hear that game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Indiana Fever Dominate Toronto 113-91, Win Fourth Straight was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Super Bowl LX - Pro Bowl Practice
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Should Colts Lessen Jonathan Taylor’s Workload?

Baylor v Cincinnati
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The NFL’s Other Draft: Inside the Supplemental Draft and How It Works

Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Dominate Toronto 113-91, Win Fourth Straight

Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Indiana Fever pre-game broadcast with Jim, featuring the Indianapolis skyline and a Hurst Limontes logo.
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Pre-Game Broadcast with JMV & Hurst Limontes

Houston v Texas Tech
12 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Brendan Sorsby and the NFL Supplemental Draft: Can He Join the List of Most Notable Picks?

Lifestyle  |  Alison Green

Plush rugs are still interior design favorites of athletes and homeowners alike

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close